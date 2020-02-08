Miley Cyrus Flashes Cleavage And Rocks Her Mullet At Tom Ford Show, Where She’s Joined By Her Brother Trace

Miley wore all black to the New York Fashion Week event.

Miley Cyrus showed off her rock star style at the Tom Ford AW20 Show on Friday night. As reported by Vogue, it’s become a rare occurrence for the “Don’t Call Me Angel” to attend New York Fashion Week events in recent years, but she was one of the many celebrities who showed up to support Tom Ford at Milk Studios.

The 27-year-old musician was accompanied by her older brother, 30-year-old Trace. The Cyrus siblings color-coordinated their looks by both wearing all black ensembles, and their hair was also the same platinum shade. However, Miley’s hairstyle stood out a bit more. She was still rocking the “modern mullet” that she debuted last November. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her mother, Tish, initially chopped off her hair. Miley then had her new cut cleaned up by professional hairstylist Sally Hershberger.

In its current iteration, Miley’s mullet featured a back that slightly curled up and brushed her shoulders. Her choppy bangs were thick and so long that a few tips of her hair were even with her eyelashes.

While Miley’s mullet looked a bit wild and punk rock, her outfit was both sexy and sophisticated. It was a black jumpsuit with a halter-style top and a plunging V-neck that showed off the slender singer’s cleavage and glowing decolletage.

The garment had pockets and billowy pleated legs that brushed the floor. Miley accentuated her tiny waist by wearing two black belts with silver buckles through the jumpsuit’s extra-wide belt loops.

Miley carried a small black Tom Ford handbag with a sparkly monogram embellishment. She accessorized her ensemble with multiple glittering necklaces, rings, and bracelets. In her ears, she wore a pair of small chunky gold hoops. Her beauty look included shimmery silver eye shadow, winged eyeliner, black mascara, and a glossy pale pink lip.

Trace rocked distressed black jeans, a black tank top, and a faded black denim jacket covered with holes. He accessorized his outfit with two silver cross necklaces and a pair of Ray-Ban Clubmaster sunglasses with dark frames. He wore his blond hair combed down in the front.

Miley shared a few photos of her look on Instagram, which gave her followers the opportunity to share their thoughts about her hair and her outfit.

“This hair is everything,” wrote singer Demi Lovato, who punctuated her response with three raising hands emoji.

“You are glowing queen!” read another response to Miley’s post.

“Girl, you look like Joan Jett,” a third commenter wrote.

“THIS HAIRSTYLE IS GOING TO ROCK THE WORLD,” proclaimed a fourth fan of Miley’s new look.