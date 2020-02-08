‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, February 7: Sally Waits For Test Results With Katie

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, February 7 features Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) who spent some time catching up. Shauna assured Quinn that she harbored no ill feelings toward her and was enjoying spending more time with Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden).

Shauna and Quinn were happy about their children reuniting, per She Knows Soaps. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Flo had decided that they wanted to be together. However, Shauna was concerned that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) did not want to accept that her engagement to Wyatt was over. Quinn wondered if they would move in together. They also discussed Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Quinn felt that their marriage would soon be over.

Sally was at Forrester Creations when she got a call from Katie Logan (Heather Tom). She told her that she had not received her results yet. The redhead reminded Katie that she didn’t want anyone to know that she was having health issues, least of all Wyatt.

Just then, Wyatt popped in to see Sally. He told her that he was worried about her and that he was always going to care about her. Sally brushed Wyatt off and took a call from the hospital. The doctor told her that she should come over to collect her test results. Sally disconnected from the call. Wyatt asked if everything was okay. Sally told him that she was stressed. Wyatt said that he would always be her friend and that he hated hurting her. After Wyatt left, Sally recalled Wyatt’s proposal.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Bill questions Katie about what’s bothering her. pic.twitter.com/pgMQmONBf7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 7, 2020

The soap opera spoilers also featured Katie and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) who kissed in his office at Spencer Publications. Bill sensed that Katie was tense and wanted to know how her doctor’s appointment went. She told him that she was actually doing better than expected. Katie told him that she needed to see someone and left.

Wyatt returned to Spencer Publications and talked to his father about Sally. He said that he knew that Sally was keeping something from him. Bill opined that Sally was suffering from a broken heart. Wyatt remained skeptical.

Sally was freaking out at the hospital and wanted to leave. Katie encouraged her to be positive. The doctor entered the room and asked Sally a few preliminary questions. Sally couldn’t wait anymore and asked about the results. She wanted to know if she was okay.