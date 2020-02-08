American Model Brit Manuela Looks Sultry In A Pink Lingerie Set

American model Brit Manuela is known for sharing sizzling snapshots on her social media. She loves to wear skimpy lingerie pieces and revealing bikinis to tease and tempt her many fans. On Friday, February 7 the hottie got into the season of romance with a sultry new snap that made her 875,000 followers go wild. The stunner donned an adorable matching pink set of satin lingerie by Fashion Nova that would be perfect for Valentine’s Day.

For the photo, Brit posed in a bathroom at the W Minneapolis hotel in Minnesota. The bombshell modeled a strapless satin bra and matching panties in front of a door decorated with starry cutouts. The outfit was also adorned with small pink bows. She took the photo herself by aiming her iPhone at the bathroom mirror and checking the screen to ensure she got the perfect angle.

The skimpy nature of her ensemble ensured that her many admirers were gifted with a visual of her ample breasts and cleavage. She also flaunted her toned midriff and her slender thighs.

To accessorize, Brit kept things simple with a necklace and a ring. It also appeared that she decided not to wear any makeup so she could achieve a fresh-face and natural look for the photograph. Unfortunately, the majority of her face was obscured from the camera due to the positioning of her phone. However, she did frame her face with one hand to pose for the shot. Brit’s nails also looked manicured and were painted pink.

Within one day of going live, the model’s post earned over 41,000 likes and greater than 700 comments. Fans flocked to her comments section to praise the beauty on her killer body and her adorable choice in clothing.

“[W]ow I loveee this set beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding a sparkling heart emoji to their comment.

“I appreciate you [sic] sense of style,” said another user.

“[O]h my gosh natural beauty at its finest!” exclaimed a third fan.

“This is so dope Oh wow absolute awesome,” contributed a fourth admirer, inserting a heart eyes emoji to their remark.

Aside from her regular followers, several of Brit’s famous colleagues also liked and comments on the post, including Abby Dowse and Yamen Sanders.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Brit had shared a sexy pic of herself wearing revealing teal lingerie that left very little to the imagination. She also managed to show off her exceptional tan and her incredible hourglass figure in that image.