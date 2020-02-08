Kate Hudson Rocks A Metallic Green Bra For The Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2020 Show

Kate Hudson turned up the heat today on her Instagram feed with a new photo set where she showcased her outfit for the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2020 fashion show. The actress rocked a metallic green bra for the occasion which she paired with a long skirt.

The triple update offered fans a good look at her eye-catching ensemble, which she kicked off with a close-up of the look from her waist up.

The bra had thick straps, a v-neckline, and structured cups that gave it a futuristic look. The metallic material captured the light well, and brought plenty of attention to her chest.

The stunner wore her hair in a slick low ponytail with a side part, and continued the sleek styling with her chic makeup. Her eyes were accentuated with liner on her lower lids and a dusting of light eyeshadow. Her cheeks were dusted with blush, and her mouth popped thanks to her bright red lipstick.

The second photo offered fans a view of her ensemble from head-to-toe. This shot revealed that her skirt was a bright shade of light green, and it had a simple cut that allowed her dramatic bra to shine. It had a light green, elastic waistband that rested above her belly button and the skirt reached the floor.

Kate stood next to an elegant table with a large bouquet of pink flowers with a stairwell in the backdrop. She placed her left hand in her skirt pocket and glanced at the camera with a smile on her face.

The final image was of Kate facing the camera straight-on as she stood in front of a blank wall. This time, she pursed her lips in a small pout, and draped a black suit jacket over her shoulders.

The bombshell’s followers took to the comments section to send their love. This included Jennifer Aniston, who stopped by with a series of three fire emoji.

“You’re Absolutley spot on, shes breathtaking!!” gushed a fan who responded to Jennifer’s comment.

“WOW just WOW,” declared a follower.

“Glory be. I had only seen this in pink! The green is epic AF!!” exclaimed a supporter.

“WOW you look like a dream,” raved an admirer.

In addition, the beauty showed off her figure in a bra on October 7, 2019. This time, Kate rocked a basic lingerie set for a sizzling selfie. She opted for a light blue bra and high-waisted, burnt orange bottoms. She held up the phone with her left hand and played with her hair with the other hand.