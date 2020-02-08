Madi Edwards Leaves Little To The Imagination In A See-Through Bra On Instagram

Madi Edwards has been showing off her Las Vegas trip on her Instagram feed since yesterday and continued the trend with her newest share. It was a sizzling video that showed her rocking a see-through bra which left little to the imagination.

The lingerie set included a sheer white bra with lace trim along her cleavage. It left her chest exposed, which meant that this update was more risqué than usual. Meanwhile, her bottoms had thick straps that rested high on her hips, along with a waistband that rested an inch above her belly button.

The stunner wore her wavy hair down in a heavy left part, as her blond highlights popped against her darker roots. Her makeup included dark mascara, shimmery purple eyeshadow, and light pink lipstick.

The video began with Madi smiling widely for the camera while holding a bottle of Bali Body self-tanner. She shook the bottle before spraying the lotion onto the black glove on her left hand. The stunner then proceeded to rub her upper thighs vigorously, eventually moving to her hips.

She then glanced up at the camera and flashed a quick smile before continuing to rub the lotion on her leg and later on, her booty. From there, the beauty turned her body to the side to show off her curves, making a kissy face to tantalize her fans. Madi was well-lit for the clip, and the Bali Body product was clearly working well as she sported a deep and even tan.

The sensation stood next to a stairwell with silver railings. Behind her was a white circular table with plush chairs, and above her was a second-story balcony.

The geotag noted that she was somewhere on the Las Vegas Strip.

Her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the update.

“Wow you amaze me,” gushed an admirer.

“Too hot can’t deal,” declared a fan.

“D*mn you are spot on Gorgeous,” raved a supporter.

“Wow caption goals,” noted a fourth social media user.

In addition, Madi shared another lingerie post on February 1, as she flaunted a red ensemble fitting for Valentine’s Day. She wore a strappy bra, thong bottoms, and an unclipped garter belt. The model stood at the foot of a white bed and held her phone up with her left hand for the selfie. Her face was obscured by her phone, leaving the focus on her toned body.