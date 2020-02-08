Cosplay Model Liz Katz Goes Braless And Covers Up With Flowers For ‘Final Fantasy’ Look

Liz dressed up like Aerith Gainsborough.

Cosplay model Liz Katz likely left a few of her fans drooling with her latest sexy take on a popular video game character.

On Friday, the social media sensation took to Instagram to show off her revealing costume inspired by Aerith, or Aeris, Gainsborough from Final Fantasy VII. The character, who is the last of the ancient Cetra race, wears a conservative long dress in the game, but Liz decided to completely ditch this part of Aerith’s outfit. The blond bombshell did, however, wear a short-sleeved, red bolero jacket similar to the one that the character sports. The cropped denim garment featured breast pockets and a button front, which Liz left undone. It also had belt loops on the sleeves, which both had small brown leather belts strung through them.

Liz wasn’t wearing anything underneath the jacket, so she was leaving little of her voluptuous chest to the imagination. She was pressing her arms together on both sides of her bust, and this pose created even more cleavage.

Liz didn’t appear to be wearing any bottoms, either. Instead, she held a vase full of vibrant pink flowers between her bare legs, which were spread wide apart. This was a nod to Aerith selling flowers. Liz also surrounded the chair she was perched on with buckets and vases full of various flowers. Her accessories included a brown string tied around her neck and silver bracers on her wrists.

The model had her long, golden tresses pulled back in a ponytail and secured with a pink ribbon similar to the one Aerith wears. A few escaped tendrils framed her face. Liz’s beauty look included a pale pink lip, light pink eye shadow, and dark eyelashes. Liz was barefoot in her photo, so the compass tattoo on her left foot was visible.

In the caption of her post, Liz found a witty way to reference Aerith’s life in the Sector 5 slums.

Liz’s followers had an overwhelmingly enthusiastic response to her latest costume creation. It took less than an hour for her Instagram photo to rack up over 12,000 likes, and her comments section quickly filled up with compliments from her devoted fans.

“Hot and sexy as hell,” read one response to her post.

“Beautiful eyes and beautiful lips baby girl,” another fan wrote.

“I’m glad you tagged this Final Fantasy because I looked at this and immediately thought of Aeris,” a third commenter remarked.

“You always produce great content but that photograph is stunningly well balanced colour wise. Love it!” gushed a fourth admirer.

