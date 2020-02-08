Peter Weber Does Not Condone Contestant Victoria Fuller’s Modeling Work With ‘White Lives Matter’

'Bachelor' Peter Weber is not standing by contestant Victoria Fuller after she recently got accused of working with a racist campaign.

Current Bachelor Peter Weber has had to put up with plenty of drama this season and now he’s responded to yet another controversy. One of the contestants that remains on the show, Victoria Fuller, hasn’t recently come into some major heat for reportedly modeling for a White Lives Matter campaign. Weber has made it clear he is not condoning this behavior, according to Newsweek.

In an interview on Thursday, Weber was asked for his response to the drama surrounding Fuller after the steamy Cosmopolitan cover that featured the two of them was pulled due to the controversial campaign she had been associated with, as The Inquisitr previously reported. He made it clear he had no idea that Fuller had ever modeled for such a campaign and that he certainly did not support it. However, he also said he doesn’t want to say too much until Fuller has had the chance to publicly defend herself.

“Just being completely honest, I can’t really speak too much on it, because I don’t really know many facts about the whole situation. All I can speak on is the time I was able to spend with Victoria throughout this experience. I truly enjoyed my experience with her. I really feel like she’s, you know, a good person and she’s got a lot of endearing qualities.”

Even though Fuller tried to defend herself when the controversy first came out a month ago, many have been hesitant to forgive her. She explained that the White Lives Matter t-shirt she was seen wearing in an Instagram photo had nothing to do with the Black Lives Matter movement but rather had to do with fish.

“The company ‘We Love Marlins’ is in support of catching white, blue & black marlins and releasing them back into the wild. In regards to a sensitive topic, I come from a very diverse background & am in support of all races,” she said at the time.

She went on to explain that her hometown of Virginia Beach is a big fishing community and that her modeling campaign was supposed to be about that and nothing more. She also emphasized she did not mean to offend anyone and certainly didn’t want to lessen what the Black Lives Matter movement is meant to convey.

While she apologized, the backlash against her hasn’t seemed to let up and there’s a good chance she’ll be asked to explain herself on The Women Tell All after the show is over. For now, she remains one of Weber’s suitors.