Emily Ratajkowski Exudes Glam Vibes In New Instagram Pic Even Though She Has ‘No Place To Go’

Emily Ratajkowski has been posting cute Instagram photos of herself and her family over the past several days but changed things up today with a glam snap. She did note in the captions, however, that regardless of her impeccable makeup, that she had “no place to go.” But considering her massive following of over 25.3 million fans, she seems to be attracting plenty of attention by simply posting the image.

The sensation was photographed lying on her back on a bed with white sheets and a matching pillow. The snap was captured from above, and Emily gazed directly at the camera with a sultry pout on her face. She extended her left arm diagonally out to the side and placed her right hand in a soft fist by her chest.

The photo was cropped by her waist, so it was hard to know what her outfit looked like in its entirety. At the least, it was possible to see that her black top or dress had a strapless cut with a straight neckline.

Arguably, the main focal point of the shot was Emily’s makeup. She wore dark eyeliner on her lower lids, plus mascara to make her lashes pop. Her lips were hard to miss, thanks to her use of super-glossy lipstick that shone in the light. It didn’t look like the model wore much foundation, considering that her freckles were showing.

She left her hair looking a little messy, wearing her locks down and mostly brushed behind her left shoulder. The bombshell accessorized with her engagement and wedding rings.

Fans took to the comments to leave a variety of compliments.

“She is my celebrity crush,” declared a follower.

“Such a mood,” raved a second social media user.

Others referred to her caption.

“I’m not all dressed up, since I also have nowhere to go,” joked a supporter.

“Hey my Plans got ruined tonight. You feel like going to have an impossible burger and a vegan milkshake?” asked an admirer, with many others offering to hang out with her.

In addition, Emily shared another photo that was taken of her posing in a white bed on December 28, 2019. That time, her dog Colombo tried to steal the show. The model sat up for the shot, with multiple pillows placed behind her back. She held her giant dog in her arms, and he seemed to be posing for the shot, looking toward the camera with his ears perked up as Emily smiled with her lips closed.