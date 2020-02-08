Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Flaunts Her Fit Figure In A Bubble Bath: ‘Friday Mood’

Ariana left little to the imagination by covering up with bubbles.

Brunette bombshell Ariana James was pictured showing off her washboard abs while taking a bubble bath in her latest Instagram upload. The athletic social media sensation can make her fans go crazy by rocking everything from lingerie to workout wear to tiny bikinis. However, she didn’t use any clothing to cover up for this particular photo shoot.

On Friday, the 29-year-old Colombian fitness model took Instagram to share the steamy snapshot with her 2.2 million followers. She used the image to express her “Friday mood,” which seemed to be nice and relaxed.

Ariana was pictured posing in an indoor jacuzzi tub full of water and foamy bubbles. The seemingly nude stunner was lifting her body up out of the water by resting her elbows on the edge of the tub. She also had the back of her head leaning against the windowsill behind her.

Ariana’s precarious pose left much of her body exposed, including her muscular thighs, voluptuous round derriere, and flat sculpted stomach. To ensure that she didn’t violate Instagram’s nudity policy, Ariana used a large amount of foamy bubbles to create a temporary top.

The model’s long, dark hair was slightly damp. Her tresses cascaded down behind her, tumbling over the edge of the jacuzzi. Her hair was so long that the tips of a few strands touched the soapy water below her.

Ariana appeared to be wearing little or minimal makeup, which isn’t unusual for the natural beauty. Her cheeks were slightly flushed, and she was posing with her petal pink lips slightly parted. She had her head slightly tilted towards the camera, and she was giving it a teasing look.

Natural lighting coming in through the window made Ariana’s wet skin glisten. Small bits of foamy bubbles also clung to her curves.

As of this writing, Ariana’s bubble bath photo has racked up over 107,000 likes. Her amorous admirers also flooded the comments section of her post with over 1,000 remarks, most of which were compliments. Many of her fans used emoji to express their feelings about the gorgeous model.

“The only heaven,” read one response to her post, which was punctuated with multiple heart-eye and fire emoji.

“I was totally checking out your bubbles sorry,” quipped another commenter.

“That waist though,” gushed a third admirer.

“Scrub a dub, let’s get in the tub!” a fourth fan wrote.

Ariana doesn’t have to wear nothing but bubbles to leave her fans in awe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her Instagram followers also went wild over a video of the fitness enthusiast working out in a pair of purple leggings that were so tight that they looked painted-on.