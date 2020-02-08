‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Tayshia Adams Flaunts Cleavage In A Plaid Swimsuit On Instagram

Tayshia Adams from Bachelor in Paradise shared a throwback Instagram update today that sure to tantalize her 802,000 followers. The triple-update had two photos and a video, all which showed her rocking a plaid swimsuit that left her cleavage on display.

The first photo showed Tayshia standing with one hand on her hip, the other extended in front to snap the selfie. She tilted her head slightly to the left and smiled with her lips closed.

The swimsuit was a one-piece with a white and pink plaid design. It had thin straps and a very low v-neckline, it also had a small matching bow that was in the middle of the suit. These features worked together to bring attention to her chest. Plus, the ensemble had a cut-out on her midriff, adding to the flirty vibes.

The stunner accessorized with several gold necklaces, one which had a square charm. She also sported a ring on her right hand.

Tayshia wore her hair down, and it was seen blowing in the wind.

Her makeup was natural looking and included heavy mascara and a dash of blush.

The backdrop was a large expanse of an empty beach, with a house visible along the shoreline in the distance.

The second photo was a close-up of the beauty’s face, and she placed her right hand on top of her head.

The final part of the update was a video clip of Tayshia walking along the beach. She smiled sweetly at the camera before looking down at the ground. She then raised her arm and offered her fans a view of the scenic area behind her.

Her followers headed to the comments section to share their compliments.

“Most beautiful woman on the gram!!!” gushed a fan.

“What a babe! I love the gingham suit,” declared a second Instagram user.

Others were distracted by her potential to be the next star of The Bachelorette.

“Is now a good time to start the ‘Tayshia for Bachelorette’ campaign???? Obviously none of the girls on the current season come close to qualifying,” wrote a supporter.

“Nothing but respect for my future bachelorette,” joked an admirer.

Previously on August 19, 2019, Tayshia was spotted in yet another eye-catching swimsuit. This time, she rocked a neon pink bikini that popped against her tanned bod. The reality TV star posed on a lounge chair by the water, propping herself up with one arm and holding a drink. She looked into the distance with a smile on her face.