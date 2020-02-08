‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Rey Helps Lola

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, February 10 reveal Lola tells her brother about her breakup with Kyle. Plus, Kyle lets his dad know that he ended things with Lola because he loves Summer.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) comforts his sister Lola (Sasha Calle), according to SheKnows Soaps. He has a lot going on with his own life with Sharon (Sharon Case) fighting breast cancer and undergoing her first chemotherapy treatment. No matter how busy Rey gets, though, he has plenty of time for his sister. Things are pretty bad for Lola since she and Kyle (Michael Mealor) ended their marriage.

Rey told Kyle more than once not to hurt Lola. He asked Kyle to stay away from his sister, but Kyle didn’t listen. Lola also tried to keep Kyle at a distance, but he wore her down. Unfortunately, though, Kyle broke down Lola’s walls, and now she’s hurting because Kyle finally realized that he never stopped loving Summer (Hunter King), and now they’re broken up, and Lola needs Rey’s help to make it through her tough time.

Meanwhile, Kyle opens up to Jack (Peter Bergman). Jack remembers his own playboy ways from his youth. Jack often mistreated women in his younger years, and now Jack isn’t proud of his behavior. In fact, for a while now, Jack seems to have paid for those days by not having successful romances now. Jack worries that maybe Theo (Tyler Johnson) caused problems, and he lets his son know that he saw Lola and Theo outside Society. However, Kyle lets his dad know that the problem isn’t Theo. Kyle tells Jack how he really feels about Summer. Kyle also feels love for Lola, too, but he finally realized that they weren’t meant to be.

Summer and Kyle have a long history, and he truly believed that he had moved on. Many others also felt that Kyle and Lola would make it work, but it doesn’t seem as if that is in the cards considering how they gave up on their relationship reasonably quickly after being married for only a few months. They didn’t seem to have an overwhelming number of fights, but Kyle was honest with Lola. She worried about becoming like her mother and father. She doesn’t want to be with a man who does not truly love her and waste years of her life pining after somebody who wants another woman. Jack can understand how it feels to love two women.