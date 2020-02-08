Aussie Fitness Model Stephanie Sanzo Lifts 150 Kilogram Barbell In New Instagram Video

Fitness model Stephanie Sanzo d an impressive display of strength on her Instagram page on Friday.

In the shared video, the blond powerhouse lifted a 150 kg barbell, according to her caption. At the beginning of the clip, she perfected her stance, placing her feet wide as she stood in front of the intimidatingly heavy weight. Then she leaned down to grab hold of the barbell with an underhand on the right side and an overhand grip on the right. After testing her hold for a bit, she performed a sumo deadlift three times, grimacing with each repetition.

Based on her caption, it’s clear that Stephanie meant for this post to be inspirational rather than instructive. In it, she discussed the importance of mental strength when it comes to developing one’s physical power. She also stressed that having a ‘positive and ambitious” mindset is the key to achieving results from effort invested at the gym.

As of this writing, the video has been watched over 25,000 times and close to 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments, fans seemed in awe of Stephanie’s physical strength

“You are such an inspiration,” one fan wrote. “I’ve not been to a gym for over 2 years n I’m very conscious about my body you’ve helped me so much thank you for being you.”

“Such an inspiration,” another added. “Love following you and learning new things from your videos!!”

“You put most men to shame, women can be so strong!! When her inner beast is out, watch out boys,” a third commenter remarked.

Another fan agreed with Stephanie’s empowering message in her caption.

“Mindset is everything in each part of life,” they wrote. “Nice point of view, you are strong and amazing. Keep going.”

This isn’t the first time that Stephanie has performed a sumo deadlift in one of her Instagram videos. In a previous post, she taught fans the correct form that one needs to employ to achieve the best results safely. Stephanie encouraged fans to see the sumo deadlift as a push-pull movement.

“A good reference point to help you observe and correct your technique for sumo deadlift.. is to observe the position of your HIPS,” she said. “The goal should be to keep your HIPS DOWN while you simultaneously lifting your CHEST UP”

The video proved popular with fans as it’s been viewed close to 190, 000 times since its upload in late January.