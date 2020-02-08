Bruna Rangel Lima Stuns In See-Through Snakeskin-Print Dress & White Bikini

Bruna Rangel Lima has shared three new Instagram photos since yesterday that were taken in the same spot in an outdoor lounge area, and her most recent update was a closer look at her snakeskin-print ensemble. The dress was see-through, so she censored her look by rocking a white bikini underneath.

The bombshell perched on the armrest of a bright blue lounge chair for the photo. She crossed her left leg in front and sat upright, arching her back slightly to accentuate her curves. Bruna placed her left hand on her knee and glanced over at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

The dress had a high neckline and long sleeves, plus a short hem that left her toned legs on display. It had a convincing snakeskin-print in dark brown, which blended with her natural skin tone for an eye-catching look. The bikini that she wore underneath had a classic cut, and the bright white color popped through the fabric. The tags revealed that the outfit was from Revolve.

Bruna kept up the glam factor with her hair and makeup. She wore her locks down in a middle part, her darker roots contrasting against her platinum blond highlights.

As well, she rocked bright pink lipstick and shimmery, dark pink eyeshadow. Her eyes were further emphasized with heavy mascara and dark liner on her lower lids.

The beauty rocked minimal jewelry, including rings and her usual nose hoop.

In the backdrop were a line of the blue lounge chairs, along with a palm tree and bright green foliage.

The shot was taken on a sunny day, with the lower half of her body being illuminated by the light. This left her legs looking glowing and flawless.

Bruna’s adoring fans headed to the comments section to leave a variety of messages.

“You always look amazing,” declared a follower.

“Love that outfit.. stunning!” exclaimed a second social media user.

“So obsessed,” gushed a supporter.

“Someone hates Slytherin house,” joked an admirer, referring to the caption.

In addition, the model shared another update on January 16 that showed her rocking a combination of regular clothing with swimwear. This time, Bruna rocked a bright red pair of bikini bottoms and a white crop top. The video showed her playing with the side tassels of her bottoms and giving coy looks before turning around to show off her curvy derriere. She used a vintage-inspired filter that added artifacts to the clip, which were most prominent against her skin.