British Model Rhian Sugden Shows Off Killer Curves In Purple Lingerie

Britain’s popular Page 3 model Rhian Sugden recently took to her Instagram account and stopped her admirers in their tracks with new lingerie snap.

In the picture, which was posted on Friday, February 7, the stunner could be seen rocking a set of a purple lace lingerie set. While the hottie’s bralette allowed her to show off her never-ending cleavage, her skimpy lace panties also drew viewers’ attention toward her taut stomach and well-toned legs.

Staying true to her signature style, the blond bombshell opted for a full face of makeup. However, she chose subtle shades so as not to take away the attention from her risque ensemble. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave Rhian’s face a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a coral blusher, opted for a nude-pink lipstick, nude eyeshadow, heavily-lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara.

She finished her makeup with dark eyebrows. To ramp up the glam, the hottie also painted her perfectly manicured nails with red polish.

Rhian wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders. She also covered her forehead with bangs.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Northern Quarter, Manchester, which is the model’s hometown. To strike a pose, Rhian stood next to a sliding bedroom door, against the backdrop of a poster. She tugged at her bra strap, parted her lips and looked straight into the camera to exude seductive vibes.

In the caption, the mode informed her fans that her sexy lingerie set was from the U.K-based online intimate-wear retailer, Pour Moi.

Within 15 hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 11,000 likes and close to 200 comments in which fans and followers praised Rhian’s hot figure as well as her beautiful facial features.

“There is no one more spectacular in the whole wide world than Rhian!!” one of the model’s ardent fans commented on the pic.

“You have the best figure I’ve ever seen!!!! You make lingerie look hot,” another user chimed in.

“Wow! You definitely smashed it in that super sexy set!!” a third admirer wrote.

“You keep getting hotter and hotter. Gorgeous!” a fourth follower remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “unbelievable,” “goddess,” and “queen” to praise the hottie.

Rhian has been blessing her followers with many skin-baring pictures lately. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunner had shared a pic of herself last week in which she could be seen rocking a transparent lingerie set.