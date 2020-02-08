Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Long Legs In A Sheer Lingerie-Inspired Romper For ‘Flaunt’ Cover

Katie shared a tip for staying positive during her interview for the magazine.

Katie Holmes looked seductive and smoking hot on the cover of Flaunt magazine.

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old Batman Begins actress took to Instagram to share the results of her Flaunt photo shoot with her 2 million Instagram followers. The mother of one was pictured rocking an all-black ensemble that included a romper that resembled lingerie. The top half of the garment featured a mostly sheer bodice with princess seams, structured cups, and spaghetti straps. The bottom half of the romper was opaque. The leg openings were low-cut, but Katie didn’t need the illusion that a higher cut creates to make her shapely limbs look long and lean.

According to Flaunt magazine’s Instagram page, Katie’s sexy, bustier-like bodysuit was a Olivier Theyskens design. Katie was also rocking a luxurious black duster jacket from the fashion label. The bottom hem of the unbuttoned coat hit her mid-calf. She was wearing the left shoulder of the garment pulled down to show off more of her revealing romper.

Katie completed her ensemble with a pair of strappy Yves Saint Laurent high heels designed by the brand’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarell. Her accessories included a pair of large statement earrings and a gold cuff bracelet by Roberto Coin.

For her beauty look, Katie sported a muted red lip, dark eyeliner, and shimmery red eye shadow, which was generously applied to her lids. Her hair was styled to make it look short, spiky, and untamed.

Katie was pictured posing inside a rundown boudoir. She was reaching up to grasp a low crystal chandelier with one hand, and she had her legs crossed. A worn-out, leopard-print chaise lounge was visible behind her. A plush red pillow covered most of its back, and the piece of furniture was sitting on top of a dingy, aged white rug.

Katie’s Instagram followers loved her cover shot.

“Always the classiest, your elegance makes you look even more beautiful,” wrote one fan.

“Katie!!! This is a gorgeous photo!! Wow!!!” another admirer gushed.

During her interview with Flaunt, Katie talked about her two upcoming projects, The Secret: Dare to Dream and Brahms: The Boy II. The former is based on a self-help book, so Katie was naturally asked to share a bit of her own life advice. She was specifically asked to reveal what her secret is to being so upbeat and positive all the time.

“I laugh a lot with my girlfriends. I try to have an awareness when things aren’t going well, to see the humor in it,” Katie said. “This is because I tend to set my expectations high and then it’s never really what I thought, and that’s funny. Don’t we all do that?”

Katie’s positive attitude isn’t her only trait that her fans find refreshing. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the actress’ Instagram followers celebrated her decision to embrace her stretch marks by showing them off in unretouched photos for her Vogue Australia photo shoot last November.