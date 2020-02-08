Blac Chyna Shows A Hint Of Underboob In Cut-Out Dress On Instagram

Blac Chyna has been busy sharing lots of tantalizing photos to her Instagram page lately, including a new set that showed her flaunting her figure in a cut-out dress. The risqué look left a hint of her underboob showing, as the model posed inside a well-decorated room next to a matching couch. The update consisted of two photos — one of the bombshell and another of Diana Ross.

Blac stood in the photo, placing one hand on the pink couch beside her while putting her other hand in front of her right hip. She popped her left foot and glanced over at the camera with a sultry look on her face.

Blac wore a skintight, light pink dress with a classic silhouette that was spiced up with multiple cutouts. It had a high turtleneck, long sleeves, and a skirt that trailed on the ground. There was one cutout above her chest in a triangular shape, with another larger one that left her midriff bare, along with her underboob. This design element also allowed her to flaunt her colorful floral-inspired tattoos, adding an edgy vibe to the soft and feminine outfit. The stunner completed her look with a pair of sandals that had straps that extended up to her ankles.

The sensation posed inside a well-decorated room. Behind her was an eye-catching wall with rectangular tiles that featured curvy light pink designs. Additionally, a small table with alcoholic drinks and shakers was also visible in the shot.

The second image in the set featured Ross wearing a light pink satin dress. The caption further revealed that Blac was taking inspiration from her for the picture.

The model’s many supporters took to the comments section to send their love.

“Thats how you shine on them look good chyna,” raved a follower.

“Love that pose,” wrote a fan.

“FIIIIIIana Ross. Cuz you FINE,” declared a third social media user, referring to the caption.

“Go ahead girl, do ya thing,” encouraged an admirer.

In addition, Blac shared another photo yesterday that was taken in the same room. That time, she opted for a lace lavender teddy that put her cleavage on show. The bombshell laid on her side, bending one knee and extending the other leg out. She placed her hand on her bare hips and propped herself up with one arm. She gazed at the camera with a coy expression on her face while rocking platinum blond hair and dark lipstick.