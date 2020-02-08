Instagram Model Katie Bell Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Peach Lingerie

Instagram model Katie Bell is no stranger to flaunting her enviable assets on the photo-sharing website. Friday, February 7, was no exception, as the model took to her page and shared a very hot lingerie snap.

In the NSFW picture, the stunner could be seen rocking a peach-colored lingerie set, one that not only allowed her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage and taut stomach but she also put her pert derriere on full display through a barely-there G-string thong. That’s not all, but as Katie lifted her leg to strike a pose, she also exposed her long, sexy legs to titillate her fans.

To ramp up the glamour, Katie wore a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation, a tinge of nude blusher that accentuated the model’s cheekbones, nude lipstick, a light gray eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. The stunner finished her makeup with defined eyebrows.

She wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and ample bosom.

To pose for the racy picture, Katie stood in a bathtub against the backdrop of a window and looked toward the floor. In the caption, the model wrote, “I heard you like the snacks,” which many users considered an innuendo and responded in the comments sections accordingly.

Within eight hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 147,000 likes and over 3,500 comments which shows that the hottie is extremely popular on Instagram and all of her sexy posts tend to go viral.

“I can have you as breakfast lunch and dinner,” one follower wrote in response to the caption.

“If this is what a snack is then [sic] helllll yaaa!! ” another user chimed in.

“Jesus!!! I just crashed my car looking at [this] Instagram [pic],” a third fan shared his experience.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer confessed his feelings for the model.

“Love you [sic] soo, sooo, soo much!”

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “extremely sexy,” and “I can’t even” to praise the hottie.

The picture was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Neyleen Ashley aka Neybron James, Lauren Dascalo, Chloe Othen, and Daisy Marquez, among others.

Prior to posting the latest snap, Katie had shared several other images from the same photoshoot in which she was featured striking poses from different angles to provide her fans with a detailed look at her sexy body. The pictures racked up an additional 189,000 liked and 3,600 comments.