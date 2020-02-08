Porsha Williams Reportedly Isn’t Upset That Andy Cohen Revealed She Was Almost Fired From ‘RHOA’

Porsha Williams isn’t offended by Andy Cohen’s remarks regarding her almost being canned from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The Watch What Happens Live host recently appeared on The Jenny McCarthy Show and dished on who almost didn’t get to keep her peach on the popular Bravo series. Cohen shared that, in her first season on the reality show, Williams was almost let go due to a lack of interest in her storyline from fans. At the time, Williams was married to former NFL player Kordell Stewart and was thought of by fans as being a more reserved character.

According to Hollywood Life, Williams wasn’t shocked that she could leave during her first season on the show, which took place in 2012. She said that she knew her personality was different when she was new, and a source confirmed that her being a newcomer at the same time as Kenya Moore didn’t help matters either.

“Porsha knew at the time she was potentially on the chopping block because there was a lot of chatter that her storyline was slow and not as dramatic as the other ladies,” the source said. “She had trouble fitting in and felt it was because she was new. Because of husband Kordell [Stewart], she knew she wasn’t the most popular housewife and at the time, she was competing with Kenya Moore who was also in her first season and came in as a fan favorite with guns blazing and that just wasn’t Porsha.”

Eventually, Williams was able to redeem herself and become a well-liked housewife among fans. Cohen said that she proved herself during the Season 5 reunion. He shared that Williams gave him a “two-minute soliloquy” about why she would remain on the show. Toward the end, Cohen said that he left the reunion being “team Porsha,” and she was brought back on for the following season.

Since joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Williams’ role in the series has evolved. Viewers have watched her search for love after divorce, and express her willingness to be a mother. In 2018, she was able to find love with Atlanta businessman Dennis McKinley, who currently appears on RHOA. The two share a daughter, Pilar Jhena “PJ” McKinley, who was born in April 2019. Although she and McKinley briefly split due to his alleged infidelity, the two are engaged and are planning a wedding for later this year.