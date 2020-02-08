Danish Stunner Josephine Skriver Crouches In Just Bikini Bottoms & Gets In Touch With Her ‘Wild’ Side

Danish stunner, Josephine Skriver, has been keeping her fans on their toes with sneak peeks of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photo shoot. In her newest share from today, she was photographed crouching in just a pair of bikini bottoms while getting in touch with her “wild” side. The geotag revealed that she was in the Dominican Republic — where her SI shoot took place — but it wasn’t clear if the photo was taken for the magazine.

The beauty, well-known for her role as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, held nothing back when the shot was taken. She was seen crouching on a dark rock formation with her arms crossed in front and placed in between her legs. She popped her left foot and posed with her knee angled into the air. Josephine glanced over her left shoulder at the camera, parting her lips slightly and giving a fierce look. The pose had a primal feel to it, which was further accentuated by her choice to keep things simple with no visible jewelry.

The bombshell was topless in the photo, only rocking a pair of light lavender bikini bottoms. The swimsuit offered the brightest pop of color in the photo, and even though she did not wear anything on top, the placement of her arms and legs censored her chest — save for a hint of sideboob.

Josephine wore her hair down in a side part, her wavy locks looking voluminous and obscuring the sides of her face. She wore a natural makeup look which included dark pink lipstick.

The model’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the update.

One of the most popular comments at the time of this writing was from her fiancé, singer-songwriter Alexander DeLeon.

“My precious,” he wrote, punctuating his message with the smiling face with horns emoji.

Josephine responded with a face with a crying-laughing and red heart emoji.

“Literally my thoughts exactly,” expressed a second social media user, with others also referring to Gollum from Lord of the Rings.

Others focused on sending compliments.

“Oh we found Jane where is Tarzan,” joked a follower.

“Omg I love this picture,” gushed a supporter.

In addition, Josephine shared another sizzling swimwear update yesterday. The video was posted to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Instagram account and showed the sensation rocking a tiny green crop tank that left her underboob showing. She paired the tank with matching bikini bottoms, posing in front of the ocean waters at the beach.