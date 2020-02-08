‘DASH Dolls’ Star Durrani Popal Wows In Chic Off-The-Shoulder Top: ‘I Need A Hug Today’

DASH Dolls starlet Durrani Popal asked her numerous fans for a hug in one of her recent Instagram photo shares. The busty babe went online late at night on Thursday to drop a gorgeous seaside photo wherein she posed seductively on a spacious, open view balcony, and followers didn’t hesitate to offer the affection she was looking for.

Snapped in a corned of the scenic balcony, which overlooked the calm, vast sea, Durrani sat on a vintage-looking, wrought-iron chair that sported a chic white coat of paint. The California-born beauty, who is of Afghan descent, appeared to have matched her outfit to the furnishings, and rocked an elegant Bardot top that looked flattering on her chiseled figure. The photo was closely cropped to her bust and, as such, didn’t reveal what Durrani was wearing below the waist. However, the 28-year-old hottie showed plenty of skin in the stylish off-the-shoulder top, putting on a tantalizing display for her ardent admirers.

Although the top was very low-cut, boasting a scooped neckline that left her generous decolletage area exposed, the look was not cleavage-flaunting, and kept the skin-baring to a tasteful amount. The top featured slightly puffed short sleeves and had a bustier-style design that perfectly showcased the stunner’s perky chest. The piece was made up of a tiny ruched bodice that continued with a snug, tight-fitting midsection, one reminiscent of a girdle. The upper segment, as well as the teeny sleeves, were ornate with a delicate ruffled trim, which added a sophisticated touch to the alluring look — and called even further attention to Durrani’s smooth, silky skin.

A large knotted detail adorned the front of the top, tying in a massive bow that draped over her sculpted bust. To add a bit of spice to the chic look, the sizzling brunette opted to go braless under the eye-catching top, and left her decolletage unadorned for extra oomph.

The reality TV star was all dolled up for the shot, sporting a face full of makeup that included a matted, pink lipstick and expertly contoured eyebrows. She highlighted her stirring gaze with dramatic faux eyelashes and wore a subtle earth-toned eyeshadow that beautifully complemented her deep blue eyes. Her glam was complete with a touch of blush and plenty of foundation, which made her flawless complexion look like porcelain. She wore her raven tresses down in a relaxed style, letting her locks fall down her back in soft waves.

The stunning picture also gave fans a splendid view of the sea. A couple of sailing vessels floated on the peaceful water, and a busy coastline unfolded in the background. A lilac, watercolor sky completed the picturesque decor.

Durrani captioned the photo with a teddy-bear emoji that perfectly described her emotional state. The candid snap received a lot of love from her nearly 800,000 followers, garnering close to 5,700 likes and a little shy of 100 comments.

Among the people who chimed in on the breathtaking picture was Instagram sensation, Alexa Dellanos.

“I’ll hug you!” wrote the blond bombshell, followed by a heart-eyes emoji. The 24-year-old hottie appeared to have fallen in love with Durrani’s captivating look, as she left a second message that read, “Omg perfection!”

“Sending you 10 [sic] hugs,” quipped another Instagrammer, adding a heart emoji and a hugging-face emoji.

“Anyone would be lucky to hug you,” penned a third fan, prefacing their comment with a pair of heart-eyes emoji.