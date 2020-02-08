UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Sports Bra & Tiny Booty Shorts

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste gave her 3.2 million Instagram followers a bit of a peek into her world as she posed backstage in her gear, looking ready to head into the ring.

Rather than sharing a simple selfie, Arianny opted to post a quick Boomerang video that flaunted her curves. The buxom bombshell rocked a skimpy black sports bra that featured the UFC logo on one cup, and the Monster energy drink logo in a vibrant green on the other cup. The sports bra had a plunging neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage, and the simple black straps were secured around her neck for a sizzling look.

Arianny paired the sports bra with some booty shorts that barely covered anything at all. The shorts sat low on her hips, and likewise had the Monster energy logo near one hip. A thin white belt was secured around her hips as well, and the black shorts gave a tantalizing peek at her toned thighs. The bombshell stood behind a counter so her legs weren’t visible, but fans could tell the minuscule shorts would highlight every inch of her curves.

The beauty’s hair was down in loose curls, and she had her glasses on. She leaned forward in the quick video and pursed her lips slightly for the camera, as she took the selfie in the mirror in front of her. She had a few pieces of jewelry to finish off the ensemble, including some rings and delicate bracelets.

The Boomerang was taken at the Houston Toyota Center, as Arianny clarified by including it in the geotag of the post. She didn’t provide much context in the caption, but her fans loved the sizzling Instagram update regardless. The quick clip received over 11,200 likes within just one hour, and also racked up over 200 comments from her eager followers.

“You look beautiful and gorgeous,” one fan said.

Another follower was particularly captivated by her glasses, and said “you’re a Smokeshow with those [glasses emoji].”

“You know you’re fine,” another fan added.

One follower commented “this is perfect in every way,” followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Whether she’s looking sporty or seductive, Arianny loves to rock outfits that showcase her curves. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the buxom bombshell shared a snap to stir up some excitement for Valentine’s Day. In the shot, she rocked a skimpy outfit from the online retailer Fashion Nova. She paired a semi-sheer pink top with a subtle heart print with no bottoms at all for a smoking hot snap.