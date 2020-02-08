Blond Bombshell Leanna Bartlett Poses In Revealing Black Lingerie That Exposes Her Booty

Ukrainian model Leanna Bartlett has been on a roll as of late on her Instagram with a multitude of sexy snapshots exposing her curvy assets. On Friday, February 7, she sizzled in the Fur-Ever Eyes Marabou bra set by Yandy and flashed her toned booty to her 3.3 million followers.

For the photo, Leanna rocked a black bra with marabou trim and adjustable straps. She paired her sultry top with scanty black panties with a sheer crotch and open back, also trimmed with marabou feathers. The set also includes a pair of furry handcuffs, which the blond vixen wore for the photo op. Unfortunately for her admirers, due to the way the stunner angled her body, her cleavage wasn’t visible. However, her extra perky rear end was completely on display thanks to the backless nature of her undies.

The foxy babe looked right into the camera while angling her face over her shoulder and playfully pressing her fingers to her mouth. Her expression looked coy and flirtatious.

She didn’t say where she was photographed, but it appeared to be her bedroom. Leanna stood near a bedroom doorway, and a bed was visible in the background. She has posed for pics in the same place in her previous posts.

The stunner left her wave blond locks loose, allowing them to cascade down her backside. She also adorned her face in a soft, glamorous look, including dramatic winged eyeliner and dark pink lipstick. It also appeared that she had recently gotten a manicure, her fingernails were painted pink and filed into rounded points.

Leanna made the post to advertise for Yandy’s Valentine’s Day line and offered her followers a discount code if they plan on making any purchases themselves.

Within two hours of going live, the stunner’s post earned more than 12,000 likes and over 200 comments. Fans flocked to Leanna’s comments section to praise her beauty, calling her “breathtaking, “amazing,” and “stunning.”

“Mhmm very very HOT..mhmmm SUPER,” wrote one person.

“You could make a paper bag look hot,” said another user, adding a red heart emoji to their comment.

“You are a beautiful girl, looking much pretty, have a nice lovely figure,” chimed in a third admirer.

“You’ve stolen my heart and taken my breathe [sic] away!” added a fourth fan.

