Rob Kardashian Reportedly Wants Khloe Kardashian To Take The Stand Against Blac Chyna In Custody Battle

Robert Kardashian is reportedly asking his big sister Khloe Kardashian to help him win his custody battle against his ex and baby mama Blac Chyna.

Radar Online reports that Rob’s attorney wants to enlist Khloe to take the stand as he and Chyna fight for sole custody of their daughter Dream, 3. Papers were reportedly filed that said that Khloe is someone that would be a good witness for her brother. The Arthur George CEO is also bringing in Lynett Sluis and J.T.Milby to testify. Both Sluis and Milby are former employees of Chyna’s.

Both Khloe and Kris Jenner are reportedly working closely with Rob to ensure that he receives full custody of Dream. In court documents, Khloe has said that she notices the shift in Dream’s behavior when she is with her dad versus her mom. The Good American CEO said that Dream becomes “aggressive” when it is time to leave Rob to go back to her mother. Khloe has even said that Dream’s temper has gotten so bad that she has hit her cousins in the past. Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, has debunked Khloe and Rob’s allegations and have said that they are being “malicious and vindictive” towards her client.

Rob and Chyna seemed to be on good terms when it comes to their daughter in recent years. Following their first custody battle, the two shared last year that they were communicating and doing what was best for Dream. In January, the peace came to a halt when Rob ordered to change their custody agreement, as well as Chyna’s visitation rights. The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star requested for the change after accusing Chyna of using drugs while caring for Dream. In court documents, Rob has also shared that Chyna allegedly attacked her nanny with a knife while she was holding Dream. Rob is also asking that Chyna be tested for drugs and alcohol each time she has Dream in her care.

The possible addition of Khloe in the custody battle comes shortly after Chyna was fighting with another member of Rob’s family. The Instagram influencer was upset with Kylie Jenner after she mentioned that she and Dream both boarded the helicopter that took Kobe Bryant and eight others’ lives on January 26. According to Chyna’s attorney, she didn’t know that Dream was with Kylie on the helicopter until she mentioned it in the tribute. Chyna’s lawyer continued to say that Kylie was using the “tragic deaths” without mentioning the trip when it took place.