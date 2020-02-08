‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Brooks Nader Goes Glam In A Sexy Black Dress, Displays Ample Cleavage

American swimsuit model Brooks Nader recently attended the 2020 amfAR Gala in New York where she turned heads by rocking a stunning black maxi dress. To provide her fans with a detailed view of her attire, she recently posted a picture from the event on her Instagram page.

In the snap, which was a collage, Brooks looked nothing short of stunning in her shimmery outfit, one which featured a plunging neckline and a cut-out feature on the sides. As a result, Brooks flashed an ample amount of cleavage to titillate her fans. That’s not all, but the risque ensemble also enabled the hottie to show off a glimpse of her sideboob.

The stunner opted for a full face of makeup to complement her dress. The application featured a beige foundation, a tinge of pink blusher, nude lipstick, nude eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara and defined eyebrows. The model finished her makeup by strobing her face with a highlighter for an illuminating look.

She wore her tresses in soft, romantic curls and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulders and ample bosom.

In terms of jewelry, Brooks kept it very simple because her dress was quite shimmery. Therefore, she only opted for a pair of delicate drop earrings and a ring in her finger.

The geotag in the post showed Cipriani Wall Street as the location, while in the caption, she thanked amfAR for inviting her to the star-studded event which was organized to fight the global AIDS epidemic.

To the delight of her fans, she also added a video to her post in which she could be seen posing for the paparazzi alongside Victoria’s Secret model, Kelsey Merritt, whom she referred to as her “hot date.” Kelsey was also seen dressed up in a see-through beige outfit that made her look nothing short of stunning.

Within three hours of going live, the post accrued more than 3,000 likes and several comments in which fans and followers not only praised the model for her hot looks but also appreciated her outfit choice. Since it was also Brooks’s birthday on February 7, many fans sent their best wishes to the hottie.

“Happy birthday, babe! Beautiful inside and out,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are the most beautiful girl,” another user chimed in.

“Wow, wow and wow!” a third admirer remarked.

Apart from Brooks’s fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models. These included Raine Michaels, Zita Vass, and Robin Holzken.