Victoria Justice And Sister Madison Reed Flaunt Their Abs In Shiny Ensembles From The Same Designer

Victoria and Madison attended a fashion show at Delmonico's Restaurant in New York.

Victoria Justice and her sister Madison Reed showed off their matching flat stomachs while attending a runway show during New York Fashion Week.

On Friday, Victoria took to Instagram to share a set of four photos that were snapped during Cinq à Sept’s Fall 2020 Ready-to-Wear show. The 26-year-old former teen star’s younger sister, 23-year-old Madison, also uploaded a series of images from the event on her own Instagram page, where she revealed that it was held at Delmonico’s Restaurant in New York City.

Victoria and Madison both wore Cinq à Sept designs to the brand’s runway show. Victoria’s all-gold ensemble was constructed out of a sparkly metallic fabric. Her outfit included a short, structured crop-top with princess seams. The Victorious actress was also rocking a matching tailored pant with a waistline that hit her right below the belly button. Her wide-leg trousers featured pleats and fun star embellishments that were constructed out of the same material as the rest of her ensemble. She completed her outfit with a cropped blazer.

Victoria accessorized her look with a pair of square hoop earrings, an array of gold necklaces, and multiple rings on her fingers. She wore her shiny brunette hair down with a slight side part. Her makeup application included a scarlet red lip and a sophisticated smokey eye.

Madison’s outfit could be seen in Victoria’s third and fourth photos. The younger Justice sister wore a pink and purple paisley print ensemble. Her crop top featured short puffy sleeves with ruffles. It also had ruching on the the bust and a string halter tie that connected to the center of the bust. Her pants had a slightly higher waistline than her sister’s, rising up right above her belly button.

Madison accessorized her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a gold cocktail ring. She wore her toffee-colored tresses down and parted down the center. Her beauty look included a coral lip and dark eye makeup.

The sisters were pictured posing in front of empty tables inside Delmonico’s. In the caption of her post, Victoria joked that the eatery’s lavish decor was making it look like she was rocking a “crowndelier” in her first slideshow snapshot.

Over the span of an hour, Victoria’s Instagram post garnered over 97,000 likes, and her followers flooded the comments section with hundreds of remarks.

“You are drop dead gorgeous Victoria,” read one response to her post.

“You are a golden goddess,” wrote another admirer.

“Out of words to describe just how wonderful you look Vic! You’re simply breathtaking!!” gushed a third fan.

A few of Victoria’s followers also commented on her abs, which they might be seeing a lot more of. Last week, the actress announced that she’s the newest celebrity ambassador for Kate Hudson’s activewear brand, Fabletics. She kicked off her campaign for the company by rocking a red sports bra and matching skintight leggings.