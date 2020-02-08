Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Her Curves In A Tight Nude Jumpsuit

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her eager Instagram followers with a figure-hugging ensemble that flaunted her curves. Tarsha didn’t include the specific location the photo was taken in the geotag of her post, simply adding that it was snapped in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, but she posed in a long neutral hallway with textured carpeting. The beauty had a striped black-and-white shopping bag in her hand, and rocked a casual ensemble.

The look Tarsha wore was a nude jumpsuit with short sleeves and a short length. The full-body jumpsuit highlighted her physique and showcased her ample assets. The neckline was a simple scoop neckline, and it emphasized Tarsha’s cleavage to perfection. She drew even more attention to her assets by adding a unique chain necklace that draped around her neck twice before trailing down her chest between her cleavage.

The silhouette of the jumpsuit was simple, clinging to Tarsha’s curves and showing off her toned stomach, slim hips and sculpted thighs. The shorts ended just a few inches down her thighs, displaying plenty of her bronzed legs. She kept the look casual by wearing a pair of crisp white sneakers rather than heels, and she stared straight at the camera with a seductive look on her face.

Tarsha’s long locks trailed down her chest, and she had a small black bag tucked underneath one arm. The bombshell apparently was really feeling the jumpsuit she was wearing, as she implied in her caption that she’d gladly take one in every color.

While Tarsha didn’t include any information on the brand behind the jumpsuit in her caption, she did tag the company, Naked Wardrobe, in the picture itself.

Tarsha’s followers couldn’t get enough of her sizzling snap and the smoking hot update racked up over 9,900 likes within just four hours, including a like from fellow bombshell Abby Dowse.

One follower loved the jumpsuit as well, and commented “I’ll support the petition! So cute!”

“I love it!! Looks amazing on you!” another fan added.

One follower simply couldn’t get over how it clung to Tarsha’s curves, and said “yes love this fit on you.”

“You look stunning in that outfit,” another fan said.

Tarsha has been feeling outfits with a more casual vibe lately, although she still opts for looks that showcase her physique. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner from Australia shared a double Instagram update in which she rocked a plunging white top and tiny blue shorts.