‘Bachelor’ Contestant Kelley Flanagan Seems To Confirm She’s Just Not That Into Peter Weber

Kelley Flanagan liked a tweet suggesting she actually hates Peter Weber.

Kelley Flanagan is the gorgeous lawyer from Peter Weber’s ongoing season of The Bachelor. She is perhaps the hardest to read out of any of his remaining women and also appears to be the least worried about pursuing a relationship with Weber. Earlier this week, she shocked fans by favoriting a tweet that suggests she actually hates Weber and this whole strange dating on television process, according to Cosmopolitan.

The tweet in question was posted on February 4 by a fan named Alaina Antonelli who seemed to notice how disinterested Flanagan appears to be in regards to dating Weber, especially in comparison to some of the other girls.

“I respect Kelly so much more than I thought I would because she clearly hates Peter and this process and she’s not hiding it,” the tweet read which Flanagan later shockingly favorited.

While there is certainly some questions regarding how serious about finding love Flanagan really is, there is no denying that she and Weber have passion and that he is very into her, as was evident in this week’s episode.

Weber and his remaining women headed to Lima, Peru where he had one on one dates with both Victoria Fuller and Hannah Ann Sluss, both of which went relatively smoothly, As The Inquisitr previously reported. While Flanagan still didn’t get her one on one with Weber, she did make the most of her time on the group date during which she and seven of the other remaining women put on a romantic skit, starring Weber as the love interest. Even though Flanagan was supposed to be playing the love interest’s grandmother, things still got hot between her and Weber.

Prior the airing of the episode, Flanagan shared an Instagram photo of she and Peter sharing a moment during the group date.

“Tune in tonight to watch ‘El amor de Pedro’,” she captioned the photo

At the end of the day, she ended up scoring a rose at the rose ceremony thus securing her place for another week. Weber had ultimately said goodbye to Tammy Ly, Mykenna Dorn, Sydney Hightower, and Victoria Paul by the conclusion of the episode, reducing his remaining women to only six.

In addition to Flanagan, Sluss and Fuller, Weber still has Madison Prewett, Natasha Parker, and Kelsey Weier to choose from. At this point, the non-confrontational Prewett appears to be a fan favorite and possibly a frontrunner. However, Weber’s ending has not yet leaked, so it’s impossible to say for sure how things will turn out.