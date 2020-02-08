Alexa Dellanos Falls Out Of Tiny White Bikini That Barely Contains Her Bombshell Curves

Instagram hottie Alexa Dellanos put her insane bikini body on display in her latest social media upload. On Friday afternoon, the sizzling blonde thrilled fans with a steamy swimsuit snap wherein she rocked a teeny white two-piece, flaunting her killer curves in the scandalous beach attire.

Snapped in a tropical location, the Instagram sensation put her bombshell curves on full display in the racy bikini, which was made up of a minuscule halterneck top and what appeared to be tiny thong bottoms. The photo captured her from the mid-thigh up, perfectly showcasing the babe’s hourglass frame. The 24-year-old hottie left little to the imagination in the daring bikini, flashing her massive cleavage as she nearly spilled out of the outrageously small top. The skimpy item featured itty-bitty, ruched, triangle cups that barely contained her buxom curves, and which were held together by a thin strap that ran across her shapely chest. The busty model all but exposed her ample assets in the risqué top, showing quite a bit of sideboob and underboob.

The scanty bottoms were no less revealing. The piece had a small triangle front and was extremely low-cut, boasting a scooped waistline that showcased the bombshell’s sculpted tummy and impossibly flat stomach. The bottoms also sported double side straps, which were pulled high on her round hips, further accentuating her enviable curves. Alexa cut a provocative figure in the cheeky bikini, flaunting her trim, toned midriff, and showing off her curvy thighs and incredible thigh gap. The model held her hands alongside her body in a relaxed pose, and looked directly into the camera with a longing gaze.

The blond beauty was all glammed up for the shoot, sporting perfectly contoured eyebrows that were color-enhanced. Her makeup included a shimmering light-toned eyeshadow, one that mirrored the color of her bikini, and a thick coat of mascara. She also wore a touch of luminizer and a glossy peach shade on her lush lips. She accessorized with a chic white headband by Chanel, which featured the brand’s name and logo in elegant black font.

Alexa showed off her flawless stiletto nails, which were painted in a skin-toned color. Her golden locks cascaded over her headband, falling down her shoulders and spotlighting her ample bust as they framed her generous decolletage area. The thin, spaghetti straps of her bikini top brushed over her chiseled collar bone, further luring the gaze to her exposed curves.

The babe posed in front of a massive window, relying solely on the well-defined reflection to offer details on her scenic whereabouts. The captivating reflection revealed a posh terrace, one overlooking the frothy sea. A serene blue sky completed the paradisaical decor, which was framed by towering palm trees.

Alexa only captioned the photo with a baby-angel emoji, giving no details about where the snap was taken. Fans didn’t take too long to notice the saucy bikini shot, which garnered a little shy of 39,000 likes and 500-plus comments within the first two hours of going live. Followers appeared to be entranced with the scorching look, and promptly showered the model with compliments.

Among the people who commented on the torrid post was DASH Dolls starlet Durrani Popal.

“For real an angel,” wrote the brunette bombshell in response to Alexa’s caption, adding a baby-angel emoji and a fire emoji for emphasis.

“Angels are real,” quipped another Instagrammer, paying homage to Alexa’s beauty with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Obsessed with you,” declared a third follower, also ending their post with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Why are you so perfect,” penned a fourth fan, bumping up the number of heart-eyes emoji to three.