Venezuelan Bikini Model Georgina Mazzeo Looks Super Hot In New Instagram Snap

Venezuelan model Georgina Mazzeo, who is popular on Instagram for her incredible physique and beautiful looks, took to her page and shared a new hot snap, one in which she showed off major skin.

In the pic, the stunner was featured wearing a light pink leather crop top that featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. As a result, Georgina provided her fans with a generous view of her perky breasts. She paired the sexy top with a pair of denim lowers.

Georgina opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave the model’s skin a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a light pink blusher, wore a burnt brûlée shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, a thin application of eyeliner and defined eyebrows. She finished her makeup by strobing her face with a highlighter.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her arms and shoulders.

For the snap, she sat in a nondescript room, tilted her head and placed a hand on the back of her neck. Finally, she looked straight into the camera to pull off a very stunning look.

She wrote a caption in Spanish wherein, according to a Google translation, she asked her fans if they have checked out her skincare routine videos which she has posted on her new Instagram account, Tips by Georgina.

Within six hours of going live, the snap has racked up more than 78,000 likes and close to 550 comments which prove that the model is very popular on the photo-sharing website and all of her shares tend to go viral within a short period of time.

“I will follow your page and your tips to see if I can also get that body and that glow,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are such a gorgeous woman, Georgina. Love the pic!” another user chimed in.

“Stunning body and beautiful face. I love that mole on your chest,” a third follower expressed his admiration.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan asked the model to go out with him.

“You’re the most beautiful woman I have ever seen. Can I take you on a date, please?”

Other followers used words and phrases like “goddess,” “breathtaking” and “too sexy” to praise the Latina beauty.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Georgina’s fellow models and IG influencers. These included fellow Venezuelan model Aleska Genesis and Ariana James, among others.