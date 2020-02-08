Lori Harvey Avoids Questions On How Stepfather Steve Harvey Feels About Her Dating Future

Lori Harvey has decided to remain mum about her growing relationship with rapper Future.

The model was seen out and about by TMZ. She was wearing a black hoodie as she attempted to get on an elevator. The outlet reports that Lori was coming out of LAX when she was spotted by one of their cameramen. In the video, Lori was first asked a general question regarding Steve Harvey’s strictness when it comes to her dating life. She also confirmed that her stepfather can be “very protective” of her and makes sure that it’s known if he approves of the person she’s dating or not.

The cameraman then got more personal with the Instagram influencer. He first shared how Lori is always dating “cool people” in the industry and wondered if Harvey is also hard on them. He then asked if Future, in particular, has been analyzed by the Family Feud host. With the hood of the jacket up on her head and her back to the camera, Lori remained quiet for a second, then said “bye guys” as she boarded the elevator.

Although they have been on each other’s social media frequently, neither Lori or Future have confirmed if they are a couple. The two first sparked rumors that they were together shortly after Lori ended her alleged relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs late last year.

The rumors continued into the new year when Future accompanied her and her friends to her 23rd birthday celebration in Jamaica. The “Fine China” rapper even posted a photo of the two looking awfully cozy in a pool during the trip.

As for Steve Harvey, the former daytime talk show host slightly addressed his daughter’s possible relationship back in January. According to HotNewHipHop, he was walking around Rodeo Drive when he was asked a plethora of questions by paparazzi. When asked about Lori and Future, Steve said “I don’t know nothing about that” and kept walking.

Both Lori and Future have had their run-ins with high-profile relationships. In addition to Diddy, Lori has been linked to Trey Songz, Diddy’s son, Justin Combs, and was engaged to soccer star Memphis Depay.

As for Future, the rapper is known for having several children with multiple women, including singer Ciara. The rapper has also been linked to Larsa Pippen and Blac Chyna in the past. However, Lori is one of the few women in Future’s life that he has publicly shown affection to on social media.