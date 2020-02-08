Fitness Model Krissy Cela Rocks Red Sports Bra And Leggings For New Outdoor Workout

Fitness model Krissy Cela gave her Instagram followers a treat on Friday when she shared a video series during which she exercised outdoors. Dressed in a pair of gray leggings and a pink sports bra, the brunette beauty started her workout with an uphill sprint which seemed effortless for her. She followed that up with a set of jumping lunges.

After that exercise, she tackled ski jumps which required her to touch her toes after each rep. She moved on to jumping squats next and then followed those up with a series of burpees to finish the workout.

In her caption, Krissy confessed that she often finds it difficult to find a gym that she likes when she travels because they can be expensive or unsanitary. So she posted the outdoor exercise demonstration to show that it’s possible to have a great workout even when you don’t have access to gym equipment.

The post has accumulated over 120,000 views since its uploaded and over 120 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments section, fans showered her with compliments.

“I think you are wonderful! Thank you for the tips & the exercises” one fan wrote.

“The most inspirational and motivating queen,” another added.

“I work nearby this hike trail!!! If I was to ever run into you I would probably be more amazed at how in shape you are!!!!!!! Truly an inspiration,” a third commenter remarked before adding a collection of fire emoji to their comment.

“I freaking love you Krissy…. SUCH a motivation, inspiration,” a fourth admirer gushed.

According to her geotag, Krissy was in Los Angeles when she did the workout. But the clip appears to be a throwback since she posted a photo of herself in the same outfit a day ago. In the shared snapshot, Krissy posed in what looked like the same location where she did her outdoor workout. In her caption, she mentioned that she had gone on a hike that day. She also shared some words of encouragement about self-care.

“Woke up today, cooked breakfast for myself and the people I love…went on a hike and thanked the universe for being alive and happy,” she wrote. “Focus on you, my girl….. that’s what real self-care / love is…… say goodbye to toxic energy and people you’re too pretty and busy for that.”

The uploaded proved popular with her fan as it’s received close to 120,000 likes so far.