Abigail Ratchford Stuns In A Hot Pink Corset

Abigail Ratchford wowed her 9 million followers in her latest Instagram story, leaving little to the imagination in the two video uploads.

Though the model was advertising for a follower boost, it was her gorgeous, hot-pink top that caught everyone’s eye. Not only did the neon give the video a huge pop of color, the carefully tied shirt flaunted her curves and her ample cleavage. In fact, her bust almost burst out of the tied top. The neckline plunged so low it reached her stomach. The shirt had ruffled sleeves, which gave the top some texture.

Abigail’s long, licorice-colored locks tumbled down her shoulders in loose waves. Her dark brows were shaped and arched, and framed her face perfectly. She wore a sparkly, champagne-silver shadow dusted on her lids. The shimmer turned into a matte gold as it reached her brow bone. She wore thick, black mascara on her lashes, as well a swoop of dark eyeliner on the top of her eyelids and inside her waterline.

Her cheeks were brushed with bronzer, which made her cheekbones really stand out. Her lips were lined with a mocha-colored liner, then filled in with a frosty pink gloss.

At the end of the second video, Abigail pursed her lips together and blew the camera a kiss.

Elsewhere on her Instagram story, Abigail took a selfie video while dining at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel. In that clip, followers could see the model in more formal attire: a rose-colored pink suit. Her lips perfectly matched the ensemble, as they were painted a matte dusty rose hue.

“Makin moves,” she captioned the short Boomerang clip, adding a movie slate emoji.

As Inquisitr readers and Abigail Ratchford fans know, the model frequently shares risqué images to her Instagram grid and her Instagram story. In fact, there is no denying that the majority of her photos are incredibly seductive.

Take, for instance, her last Instagram upload, which features Abigail wearing bondage-inspired lingerie. In those pictures, Abigail suggestively posed for the camera, making sure all of her curves were on display. The leather bra-and-panty set only helped flaunt her figure, as the cutout lingerie covered little and showed a lot of skin.

Abigail has also posed fully nude on Instagram, sharing pictures from a photo shoot in which she appeared topless in some images, and completely bare in others. In another series of photos, she posed naked in a bathtub filled with rose petals.