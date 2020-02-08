Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Spending More Time With Each Other And Could Get Back Together, Report Says

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are getting closer in the wake of their very public split, with a new report claiming that they are spending a lot of time together and could eventually be headed for a reunion.

A source told People magazine that the pair have been spending “more and more time together” with their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi. The source said they are getting along well and seem to be happy spending the time together, though there is not yet anything romantic going on.

“They are very happy,” the source said. “It seems too early to say that they are officially back together, though.”

The source added that while they appear to be headed to a reconciliation, Kylie is afraid of going public with the relationship before she gets a more firm commitment from Scott. Kylie has done well on her own, both personally and professionally, and her family members are remaining supportive.

“Her family knows that she will continue to do well, even if things with Travis don’t work out,” the source said.

The couple split last year, but did so amicably. When Kylie took to Twitter to confirm their split back in October, she told fans that she and Travis were on good terms and that their focus was their daughter.

As OK! Magazine noted, Kylie has made it clear that she wants to keep growing her family. After a fan asked Kylie if she could her herself having four children like older sister Kim Kardashian, Kylie said that she definitely did, but had no plans for when it would happen.

“I see myself for sure having four kids. I don’t have a timeline to this,” she shared. “I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in seven years.”

As the People magazine report noted, there have already been some signs that the couple is moving toward a reunion, even in the week after their split. In a December interview with XXL Magazine, he still had strong feelings for Kylie but hinted that there were outside forces that made it difficult for them to keep the relationship going.

“I love my daughter [Stormi’s] mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering,” he said, via People.

So far, Kylie Jenner has said nothing publicly about a potential reunion with her ex.