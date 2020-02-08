John & Abbie Duggar Show Off 1-Month-Old Daughter Grace In New Instagram Photos

John and Abbie Duggar are celebrating their baby girl’s 1-month birthday already. Grace Annette was born on January 7, and the stars of Counting On have been enjoying the special time getting used to being a family of three. On Friday, they shared some photos of their daughter as she celebrates her first month of life.

Posting to their joint Instagram account, little Gracie — as they call her — is seen in a couple of snapshots lying on a sofa fast asleep. She is wearing a warm gray sweater with a white fluffy bow on the front. There are also white polka dots along the sleeves. The sweater is paired with pink pants and gray booties. She is also wearing a headband with a pink bow attached to it. The little girl has her mouth open as she is deep in dreamland.

Blocks that spell out “1 month” are piled on top of each other right beside her as the baby snoozes. There is a second picture that is a close-up shot of Grace’s sweet face.

In addition to those two snaps, John and Abbie posted two more cute pictures to their Instagram stories as well. The first one has the newborn lying on her back on a gray blanket. She has one arm up around her head. She seems to be looking over at something, or someone, that is beside her but not captured in the photo. The next snap shows off Gracie’s quirky smile. The blocks this time spell out “4 weeks” instead of “1 month.”

Duggar fans are divided on who Grace looks like in these recent photos. Some of their followers think that she looks more like John, and some say that she takes more after her mother. One person even thought that the baby looks like Jana, John’s twin. Others mentioned how anxious they are to see if this baby will have Abbie’s curly blond hair. Everyone seemed to agree that their daughter is totally adorable.

“She’s so stinking cute! Congratulations to you all!!!!” one person wrote.

“Awww such a sweetheart…her eyelashes are gorgeous!” another follower mentioned.

It has been just two weeks since John and Abbie Duggar officially introduced Grace Annette to the world in a video put out by TLC. They both appeared to be very happy and content with their firstborn. According to John, she had a bit of trouble with getting her days and nights mixed up, but he did say that it was getting better as time goes on.