James Woods Goes On Twitter Rampage Against Democrats After 10-Month Hiatus

Actor and outspoken conservative James Woods has returned from a 10-month Twitter hiatus and let loose on Democrats, Newsweek reports.

His first tweet took aim at New York City Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by linking to a clip of the progressive firebrand noting the “physical impossibility” of pulling one’s self up by the bootstraps, referring to the common phrase in American political discourse.

“I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of blazing insight can be found nowhere else, so… I’m back! #AOCStillAMoron,” he tweeted.

Woods then took a jab at the Rober Mueller investigation, the impeachment probe into Donald Trump, the recent Iowa caucus debacle, and former Democratic cable news darling Michael Avenatti, who is currently imprisoned and accused of trying to extort Nike for millions, CKGL reported.

“I was on vacation awhile, avoiding the news. How’d the #Mueller thing work out? The #impeachment scam? Who won the #Iowa caucuses? Is #MichaelAvenatti still a contender for the Democratic nomination for President? How’s #JeffreyEpstein doing?” Woods wrote.

Per The Wrap, Woods also took aim at Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who voted to convict Trump in the impeachment trial, making him the first Senator in U.S. history to vote in favor of removing a president from their own party.

“This is the guy who passes a silent stinker in the elevator and then proceeds to lecture everybody about intestinal management,” Woods said of Romney, who he called “Mittens.”

Me, on Twitter vacation past few months… pic.twitter.com/fWdaQACsDH — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Woods has long faced criticism for his conservative views and outspoken nature. Back in March 2017, he was sued by Portia Boulger for sharing a photo and implying she was a Bernie Sanders operative disguised as a Trump “Nazi.” He was ultimately let off the hook after the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals said it was “nearly impossible” to determine if Woods was making a factual statement or engaging in exaggeration, hyperbole, and sarcasm.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Woods’ ban from Twitter came in May after a response to Mueller’s report in which he suggested everyone involved should be hanged. The tweet was made on April 19, which is the last day Woods tweeted before his recent barrage of messages.

The ban led to Breitbart posting an article defending the actor, claiming that his controversial quote is from Ralph Waldo Emerson. The publication noted that the quote has been repeated in popular culture many times, pointing to the television show The Wire as one example.