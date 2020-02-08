‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Flaunts Her Amazing Curves In A Blue Bikini

American bikini model Olivia Brower, best known on Instagram for being one of the finalists in the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model search 2019, recently took to her page and stunned her fans and followers with a new beachwear snap.

In this particular picture, the hottie could be seen rocking a skimpy blue bikini that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage, a move that did her nothing but favors as fans fell in love with the sheer display of skin. Her revealing ensemble also drew viewers’ attention toward her taut stomach.

Staying true to her style and to ramp up the glam, the stunner wore a full face of makeup. The application included an ivory foundation that gave the model’s face a flawless finish, perfect for the daytime photoshoot. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blusher, opted for a rose-pink lipstick, nude eyeshadow and a thin coat of mascara that accentuated her beautiful, blue eyes. Olivia finished her makeup with defined eyebrows.

She left her slightly damp, brunette tresses down, side-swept them and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulder.

To pose for the up-close image, the model lightly touched her hair, puckered her lips and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, the California native informed her fans that the image was captured during a photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She tagged her makeup artist Tobi Henney, hairstylist Adam Maclay and her photographer, Josephine Clough in the post. The hottie also gave a shout-out to the magazine’s editor, MJ Day.

Within six hours of posting, the hot snap amassed more than 16,000 likes and above 170 comments in which fans and followers not only expressed their admiration for Olivia’s incredible physique but they also praised her for her beautiful facial features.

“Olivia is going to single-handedly save Sports Illustrated,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Wow!! Stop killing me, please,” another user chimed in.

“Stunning babe, you look perfect [heart emoji]” a third follower remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer wrote that no one is more beautiful than Olivia.

“You are the most gorgeous girl in the universe!”

Other followers used words and phrases like “hot AF,” “divine,” and “so pretty,” to praise the blond bombshell.

Apart from her regular followers, many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Brooks Nader, Juliana Herz, and Robin Holzken.