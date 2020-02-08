Abby Lee Miller Shows Off Impressive Before And After Face Lift Photos

Abby Lee Miller looks like a new woman these days.

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller recently appeared on The Doctors to show off how great she looks after undergoing both a neck life and face lift. Plastic surgeon Dr. Payman Simoni, who performed the procedure, discussed how the surgery was done and showed before and after photos of Miller, according to People.

Miller had been fearful about doing the procedure due to her fear of needles but now she can’t believe how great the results are.

“I’m scared! I just don’t like needles. I’m freaking out just with the pen,” Miller can be heard saying in a recorded clip at Dr. Simoni’s office prior to having the work done.

While the way Dr. Simoni described the procedure seems painful and gruesome, the results are certainly impressive and Miller has no regrets.

“Everyone keeps telling me how great I look. I didn’t think I looked that bad,” Miller said with a laugh.

Host Dr. Andrew Ordon pointed out how natural the results appear.

“The point is that it’s still you. You look like yourself, and that’s the key — that the results are very natural,” he told her.

Miller went on to joke about wanting to know how long she can expect the results to last.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh my God, you look so young, you look so fresh, you look this, you look that.’ So how long does it last? Like, how much time do I have before it starts to fall?!”

As Dance Moms fans will recall, Miller has had a rough last few years first after being charged with felony bankruptcy fraud in 2017 and being sentenced to a year in prison. She ended up being released early but her troubles didn’t end there. In 2018 she was diagnosed with burkitt lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer. The cancer was discovered when she underwent a spinal surgery.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Miller beat this rare form of cancer after undergoing grueling surgeries and chemotherapy sessions. However, the cancer treatments did take a toll on her body and she was confined to a wheelchair for months. With a lot of hard work in physical therapy, Miller is beginning to regain some of her strength and hopes that one day she will get to do what she loves most in the world again; dance.

The dance instructor took to Instagram in January to show off some of the dance moves that she is physically able to complete without assistance again.