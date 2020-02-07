Jenna Jameson Rocks Black Cut-Off T-Shirt To Reveal New Weight Loss Update On Instagram

Jenna Jameson shared a new update about her weight loss in an Instagram post on Friday.

In the caption of a photo in which she rocked a cut-off vintage band t-shirt and jeans, Jenna revealed that she had lost 10 pounds so far thanks to her renewed keto diet. She went on to reveal that her weight loss has been a lot slower than it was the first time she tried keto. This is mostly because she has been as stringent about following the diet’s no-carb requirements. Jenna disclosed that she had been eating low-carb bread, “some fruit,” and “the occasional bowl” of seafood tan-tan noodle soup.

In the photo, Jenna posed with her body twisted to one side which showed off her curvy figure. She wore her blond hair swept over one shoulder and accessorized the look with a gold bracelet. She also appeared to be makeup-free except for some dark eyeliner which accentuated the piercing stare she sent to the camera in the photo.

In the comments section, fans sent Jenna lots of encouraging messages in the comments section. Several identified with her slow weight loss.

“I felt like the first time I did Keto I lost the weight really fast,” one person wrote. “When I have quit and gone back to Keto I seem to lose slower.”

Others congratulated her for being more laid back with her keto journey this time around.

“Love that you’re just going with it! It really is all about balance,” a second commenter added. “Going hardcore when you feel inspired to do so and knowing when to just take it a little slower and give yourself room to enjoy a little bit. Otherwise, it’s just miserable! You got the right idea mama.”

And third fans had a novel idea for getting rid of the stress of weight loss altogether.

“F**k it!!! Let’s all get fat together!! Let’s see who gains weight faster!!! Lol,” they wrote.

Jenna saw the comment and indicated that she found it hilarious in her reply.

As The Inquisitr reported, Jenna has previously said that she planned to lose 30 pounds in 2020, so she’s made it a third of the way towards her goal already. She has been showing off the weight loss in revealing attire on her Instagram page. In a previous post, she rocked a gray bodysuit with her hair in two pigtail buns and told her fans that she had lost a “whopping” 3 pounds.