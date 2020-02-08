Rihanna Will Be Honored With The NAACP President Award At Its Annual Ceremony

Rihanna will receive recognition for her professional accomplishments at the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards.

The “Consideration” singer will be honored at the award show for her global cultural impact in the world of music, fashion and beauty. Harper’s Bazaar reports that the multitalented star’s work ethic during her 15-year entertainment career has been something the NAACP has watched and the organization felt that Rihanna would be the perfect recipient. Rihanna will join the ranks of Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, Soledad O’Brien, and Muhammad Ali, who have also received recognition in the past.

“Super honored to be receiving the @NAACPImageAwards President’s Award in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service,” Rihanna posted on her Instagram page under a photo of herself. “Thank you!!!!”

Since coming onto the music scene in the early 2000s, Rihanna has reached global recognition for having her hand in several careers. In addition to her career as a Grammy-nominated pop star, Rihanna has also made historic strides in both fashion and beauty. Her makeup line, Fenty Beauty, sold out almost instantly when it launched in November 2017. The singer also created Savage X Fenty, which is her lingerie line. Rihanna recently became the CEO of her luxury line, Fenty, which made her the first black woman to have a line under Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH). In addition, Rihanna has the Clara Lionel Foundation, which is a nonprofit for emergency preparedness. The foundation is in honor of the girl boss’s grandparents- Clara and Lionel Braithwaite.

“Rihanna has not only enjoyed a groundbreaking career as an artist and musician but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP in a press release. “From her business achievements through Fenty to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President’s Award.”

The honor for Rih comes after the singer’s personal life was in the news. She and her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel were reported to have broken up back in January. The two were reportedly together since 2017 and were considering taking their relationship to the next level with children and/or marriage. While Rihanna’s fans weren’t sure why the couple ended, reports began to circulate that their personalities began to clash during the relationship.

The 51st NAACP Image Awards will air on BET on February 22 in Pasadena, California. The award show will be hosted by Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who has acted as the show’s host in the past.