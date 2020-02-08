WWE Star Lana Sizzles In A Sparkly Nude String Bikini Top And Rocks Dark Cornrows

Lana asked her fans to guess where she's vacationing.

WWE star Lana, whose real name is CJ Perry, shared a set of two stunning bikini photos with her 3.6 million followers on Friday. “The Ravishing Russian” asked her fans to guess were her gorgeous snapshots were taken, and one of her images offered a big clue.

In both pictures, the 34-year-old female wrestler was pictured rocking a classic triangle bikini top in a sparkly nude color. The garment could barely contain Lana’s voluptuous cleavage, which was spilling out of its sides. The top had long halter ties embellished with gold medallions. One of these shiny discs could be seen dangling over Lana’s left shoulder.

While Lana’s top was flesh-colored, her own sun-kissed skin was a few shades darker than her two-piece. She was wearing a skintight, snakeskin print skirt over her bikini bottoms. The black and white garment featured a high slit on the left side. In Lana’s second snapshot, her skirt was pictured blowing in the breeze, providing fans with a clear view of the athlete’s long, toned legs. Her skirt had a high waistline that covered up her belly button, but the impressive definition of her sculpted abs was still visible.

Lana accessorized her swimsuit with multiple gold chain necklaces, one of which included a medallion pendant. She was also wearing a pair of large hoop earrings and sunglasses with dark oval lenses and metal frames.

Lana had her hair styled in four thick cornrows, which were pulled back behind her shoulders. While she often rocks platinum blond locks, she was sporting a lot of dark hair growth in her photos. Her understated beauty look included a natural nude lip.

Lana’s photos were taken on a small boat. Crystal clear seawater and a white sand beach were visible in the backgrounds of both. In her second photo, a large pig and piglet could be seen standing on the shore.

Lana asked her Instagram followers to guess what country she was in, and a few of them noted that the pigs gave her location away.

“Swimming with pigs in Bahamas,” read one response to her post.

The swimming pigs in Exuma, Bahamas are a popular tourist attraction. The island inhabited by the porcine ocean lovers has become known as “Pig Beach.” Numerous celebrities have hung out with the dog-paddling pigs, including Dancing with the Stars couple Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson.

While many of Lana’s followers tried to guess where she was, others gushed over the buxom bombshell’s photos and her new hairstyle.

“Cornrows looks good on you hun,” wrote one fan.

“Looking ravishing sexy,” another admirer remarked.

“Smokin hot,” gushed a third commenter. “Damn girl.”