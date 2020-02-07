Fitness Model Amanda Lee Rocks An Incredibly Short Sweatshirt, Channels ‘Clueless’ In Racy Snap

Amanda Lee is big on fitness, but apparently not all that into sports — ball-related sports, at least.

The fitness model shared a racy snap on Instagram on Friday, showing off in a very tightly cropped sweatshirt that nearly broke the site’s strict rules against overt nudity. In the picture, Amanda leaned up against a fence at the edge of a tennis court, but made it clear in the caption that she wasn’t going to be hitting the court.

Amanda wrote that she would be avoiding any activity where “balls fly at my nose,” a nod to the teen comedy classic Clueless.

The picture was a big hit with followers, garnering more than 70,000 likes and plenty of supportive comments.

“WOWZAAAA,” one person wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Beautiful shot you look amazing,” another added.

Many seemed to appreciate her nod to Clueless as well.

Lee puts plenty of work into looking so good. As the fitness model shared in a 2016 interview with Maxim, she has a very strict workout regiment that keeps her backside looking so famously fit. As Lee shared, she goes through lower body workouts two or three times a week, going through a combination of squats, lunges, leg raises, hip thrusts, dead lifts, step ups, and leg presses.

Amanda said there’s a mental aspect to the workouts as well.

“Always mentally focus on your butt when you work out,” she told fans. “It will help you see better results than just going through the motions.”

It was also the focus on fitness that helped Amanda get her big break. Lee shared that before she made it big, she was working in Los Angeles as a personal trainer when she connected with a client who appeared in hip-hop music videos. After their workout, the woman snapped a picture together with Amanda and tagged Lee. The picture got some viral attention from the woman’s 80,000 followers, and soon Amanda was building millions of followers and ascending into the upper echelon of social fitness models.

The hard work she puts into her workouts seems to be paying off. As the reaction to Lee’s recent picture showed, she has amassed a massive following online thanks in large part to the racy pictures she regularly shares.

Amanda has also gotten quite a bit of modeling work, showing off fashion and fitness brands on her page. The picture she shared on Friday was modeling a design from Fashion Nova, the online fashion giant that regularly taps Instagram models as representatives.