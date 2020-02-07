Canadian Fitness Trainer Victoria Grimes Trains Her Abs In Blue Sports Bra And Leggings Combo

Canadian fitness trainer Victoria Grimes shared an ab training routine in the most recent video series on her Instagram page and fans are loving it.

Dressed in a flattering blue sports bra and leggings combo, Victoria started the routine with side plank up and downs, an exercise that required her to lift and lower her pelvis as she maintained a plank position. In her caption, Victoria recommended doing 10 reps of the exercise on both sides of the body.

In the second video, Victoria performed a set of alternating straight-leg toe touches. For this exercise, she laid down on the ground with her legs stretched in front of her. Then she lifted each leg and her torso simultaneously bringing her arms up as well. Victoria’s caption suggested 10 reps per set. She also said that the workout could be made more difficult when the feet aren’t lowered to the ground after each rep.

A flutter and scissor kick combo followed. The flutter kicks also required her to lie on her back. She then lifted one leg and lowered it while raising the other. She kept her arms outstretched during the exercise with her palms braced against the ground. For the scissor kicks, she maintained the same position but this time she crisscrossed her legs one over the other and raised them with each rep.

After that, Victoria moved on to a set of windshield wipers. For these, she stayed in the same position as the previous video but bent her legs and twisted her pelvis from side to side.

The fifth video saw her knock out a set of mountain climbers and then in the final video, she completed a set of alternating bent leg toe touches. These combined regular sit-ups with knee raises.

In her caption, Victoria instructed viewers to do three rounds of the circuit and advised a 1-2 minute rest between rounds.

In the comments section, fans shared their appreciation for the workout demonstration.

“I seriously love your ab workouts!!!” one fan wrote before adding a fire emoji to their comment.

“Thank you for sharing excellent workouts,” another Instagram user added. “I’ve done most of them and have not been disappointed!”

Others seemed in awe of Victoria’s chiseled physique.

‘Brb doing this to get me some Victoria abs,” a third commenter quipped.

She also got lots of compliments about her workout wear. In the caption, she revealed that her outfit was from the activewear brand Do You Even.