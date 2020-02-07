Melissa Gorga Talks About Joe Giudice: ‘I’m Really Not Close To Him. I Never Was And I’m Not Gonna Deny It’

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga did not hold back her feelings about Teresa Giudice’s estranged husband Joe Giudice when asked how she felt about him during a recent interview, reports Hollywood Life.

Melissa chatted with Jonathan Cheban on his Foodgod podcast and began to open up about her feelings on her sister-in-law’s soon-to-be-ex-husband. She claims that she was never that close with Joe and she had no problem admitting that she “never thought he was the greatest.”

In the aftermath of Teresa and Joe’s split, it looks like the Gorgas are firmly team Teresa as they’ve distanced themselves completely from Joe. Melissa even said, “My husband [Joe Gorga] unfollowed him on Instagram because he thinks [Joe Giudice is] crazy on Instagram.”

Fans of RHONJ know just how crazy Joe can be and how explosive things can get between Joe Giudice and Joe Gorga. One of the show’s most infamous moments came during its fifth season when the two men came to blows during a healing retreat.

Not only does Melissa feel that Joe wasn’t the greatest man or husband to her sister-in-law, but she believes that their split is the best decision they could have made.

“It’s time to make new lives. I think they’ve both accepted it. The only thing everybody was holding on for is, obviously, the kids, because they want their kids to have their parents together.”

She did point out that the hardest part of the impending divorce would be how it affects their kids. Teresa and Joe have four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Audriana, and Milania. At present, it appears that Joe has maintained a good relationship with them.

Per Hollywood Life, Melissa understands why Teresa and Joe would want to part ways since they’re already living in two separate countries.

“It is what it is,” the reality star said.

While Joe and Teresa were married for 20 years, they officially decided to split last December after it was announced that Joe would be deported to Italy after his 41-month jail sentence. A recent Inquisitr article stated that Joe told his estranged wife that he feels nothing for her and hoped she would find someone else soon.

Joe has reportedly already begun to move on as he was photographed with partying with other women in Mexico last week, as was also reported by The Inquisitr. Teresa allegedly has no hard feelings towards her husband and would be happy to meet and hang out with anyone he begins to date.