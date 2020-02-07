Matthew Perry Shares First Instagram Post, A GIF From ‘Friends’

The sixth and final Friends star has finally joined Instagram. Matthew Perry, 50, debuted his account on Thursday, January 5, and he built a following of 3.2 million in just one day. On Friday evening, the beloved actor shared his first post.

Perry’s post was a GIF of his character on the hit NBC series, Chandler Bing, doing a victory dance in a bathroom as he rocked a dark suit. In the caption, Perry said that the GIF showed how “thrilled” he was to join his fellow cast mates on the social media site.

Of course, fans of the ’90s comedy were just as excited to welcome Perry to Instagram. His post garnered more than 665,000 views and more than 29,000 comments in under half an hour as people flocked to his feed to congratulate him on the big technological step.

“Could we BE anymore excited?” one fan said, referencing one of Chandler’s popular catchphrases.

“Instagram is lucky to have u,” another user wrote with a pink heart.

“HERE WE GOOOOOOOOO,” a third follower added.

“There he is!!” said a fourth fan with clapping emoji.

A few of Perry’s co-stars have already welcomed their friend with open arms in their own Instagram posts. Lisa Kudrow, 56, who plays Phoebe Buffay on Friends, was the first to share her thoughts on Thursday.

Kudrow shared a throwback photo of herself and Perry from way back in the day. In the shot, Lisa rocked a black tank top and stood in front of a crowd beside Perry. Perry, wearing jeans, a blue T-shirt, and a white jacket, had his arm around Kudrow’s back as he held a drink in the other. The two pals smiled happily at the camera.

“Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES,” Kudrow said in the caption as a reference to one of Phoebe’s lines. “Welcome to Instagram #friendsforlife.”

Kudrow’s post garnered more than 2 million likes in a day.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, 50-year-old Jennifer Aniston also shared a throwback photo with Perry, as well as a scene from Friends. In the clip, Aniston’s character, Rachel Green, and Courteney Cox’s character, Monica Geller, attempted to guess what Chandler did for his job. In a panic, Rachel said he was a “transponster.”

‘”Im shocked Matty is the last to join Instagram,” she said before repeating her line from the episode.

As fans know, Aniston herself was the second-to-last cast member to join Instagram back in October. She infamously “broke Instagram” by causing technical issues and broke a Guinness World Record for reaching 1 million followers in just six hours, according to Business Insider.