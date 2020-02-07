‘Playboy’ Playmate Kennedy Summers Looks Smoking Hot In Blue Lingerie On Instagram

Former Playboy Playmate Kennedy Summers shared a new snap on her Instagram page which didn’t fail to impress her legions of admirers.

In the snap, which was posted on Friday, February 7, the model could be seen rocking a blue lingerie set that perfectly accentuated her hourglass shape. The push-up feature of the bra enabled Kennedy to show off her perky breasts, while her skimpy panties drew viewers’ attention toward her taut stomach, small waist, and her sexy thighs and legs.

The stunner opted for a full face of makeup in keeping with her signature style. The application featured a beige-colored foundation, a tinge of pink blusher, nude-pink lipstick, heavily-lined eyes, a thin coat of mascara and defined eyebrows.

Kennedy wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders. In terms of jewelry, the model decided to keep it simple and only opted for a dainty pendant and silver bracelets in both of her wrists.

To pose for the snap, Kennedy stood in a room. She bit her nail and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, the model wrote that there are some people out there who cannot stand to watch others do great things, adding that one should “do them anyway.”

Within eight hours of going live, the picture garnered more than 4,200 likes, while fans awarded the hot snap with over 130 comments in which they appreciated the model for her hot body and beautiful looks and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Wow! What a figure you have Kennedy, marry me, please!” one of her fans commented on the snap. In response, the model wrote that she will never get married because she does not believe that feelings should have a contract.

“Damn girl! I love you baby!” another user chimed in.

“You are so gorgeous, Kennedy. Stay focused and stay awesome!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s incredible physique.

“Love those curves [heart-eyed emoji].”

Other fans used words and phrases like “spectacular,” “little angel,” and “always wonderful” to express their admiration for the hottie. The remaining fans opted for a millennial way and used countless hearts, kiss, and fire emoji to let the model know how much they like her.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of Kennedy’s fellow models, celebs and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Jessica Weaver and Holly Bortolazzo, among others.