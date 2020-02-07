Lindsey Pelas Gets Wild In A Cheetah-Print Dress

Lindsey Pelas posed dramatically in two black-and-white photos in her latest Instagram upload. The “genetically gifted” model positively radiated old Hollywood glamour in a tiny animal-print dress.

In the first picture, Lindsey stared at the camera with bedroom eyes, letting her dramatic lashes do the talking. Her lashes were coated with black mascara and curled upwards. Her brows arched high over her light eyes. She lifted her head slightly. Her plump pout was lined with a darker lip pencil on the outside, and filled in with a lighter shade on the inside. She wore bronzer on her cheeks, which made her cheekbones pop.

Her hair was parted on the left. Her platinum blond locks tumbled down her shoulders in large waves that curled inwards. A slight bang curled slightly near her partially open mouth.

The cheetah-print dress showed off Lindsey’s every curve due to its hip-hugging material. The frock was long-sleeved and boasted a turtleneck. But for being so covered on top, the slightly sheer gown was so short it barely covered the model’s derriere.

Lindsey arched her back, placed one hand on her hip, and stuck out her chest, which flaunted both her hourglass figure and her curvy bottom.

The second picture featured a closer shot of Lindsey, which allowed fans to get a better glimpse at her makeup — and a zoomed-in version of her curves.

At the time of this writing, in just one hour, the Instagram slideshow racked up close to 30,000 likes and garnered more than 475 comments. While many chose to express their love of Lindsey’s look via emoji, others couldn’t help but write messages to convey their enthusiasm for the model.

Some compared her to movie stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

“Modern Version of Mae West… Sexy and Sassy,” one follower wrote.

“Wow… reminding me of Norma Jean….,” said another.

Others thought she just looked stunning.

“You look great in that pretty dress all class u r Ms Pelas,” complimented a fan.

“Cheetah girl,” wrote a user.

Despite the short length of the dress, this ensemble features Lindsey more covered up than she usually is. In fact, as The Inquisitr has previously reported, the model loves to flaunt her favorite asset: her bust. She frequently showcases her cleavage in everything from plunging V-neck rompers to teeny, string bikinis.

One of her latest cleavage-baring looks featured the Louisiana-born model on her Instagram story wearing a pink, sequined dress while she posed in the middle of a clothing rack.