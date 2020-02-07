Lindsay Lohan Shares A Group Photo On Instagram & Identifies New ‘Boyfriend,’ Then Deletes Caption

Lindsay Lohan shared a new photo to Instagram recently that appeared to identify her new boyfriend, but she then deleted the caption, reports Page Six.

According to the article, she originally captioned the post, “@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader.”

She appeared to be referring to Bader Shammas as her boyfriend, and her fans went wild with speculation on the potential new romance. Lohan was pictured between Bastille drummer Chris “Woody” Wood and a handsome male in a black jacket. Also pictured in the image is Lohan’s sister, Aliana “Ali” Lohan, and Bastille vocalist Dan Smith. Bastille was among the bands that performed at the Dubai music festival where the photo was taken backstage.

Shortly after sharing the pic, the Mean Girls actress changed her caption. She deleted the entirety of her original comment and replaced it with a single smiley face emoji.

In less than a day, Lohan’s Instagram share accumulated more than 43,000 likes. Many of the actress’s 8.2 million followers flocked to her comments section to ask about the previous caption, wondering why she had deleted it and if the man in the black jacket was indeed her new beau. Several people also wrote that she looked very happy and healthy and they were pleased to see it. Others requested the Lohan do a musical collab with Bastille and thought it was cool to see her posing with the popular musical group.

“Why’d you delete the caption thought it was really heart warming [sic],” said one fan.

“Lindsay you look amazing queen!!!” exclaimed a second user.

“Looking very beautiful there linsey [sic] hope you and your friends are having a great time,” a third admirer chimed in.

A fourth person wrote, “can’t believe you got to meet the best band to ever exist.”

According to People magazine, Shammas has a private Instagram account from which he follows Lohan. When approached for comment by the outlet, her team declined.

Aside from gushing about the pic, lots of the singer’s supporters wanted more information about her new album. A few weeks ago, Page Six reported that Lohan had told a fan on Instagram that her next album would be released at the end of February. She previewed a little of her new song, “Xanax,” while visiting The Kris Fade Show on Virgin Radio Dubai last summer. At that point, she had told her fans that the full song would be released “soon,” but still has yet to come out.