‘RHOA’ Cast Member Kandi Burruss Says Her Children Will Be ‘Hard Workers’ Despite The Reality Star’s Fame

Kandi Burruss recently stressed the importance of making sure her children have success on their own accord.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was at Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon on Thursday, February 6 when she talked to Us Weekly about instilling hard work ethics in her children already. The Xscape songstress currently has three biological children- Riley Burruss, 17, Ace Tucker, 4 and her new baby girl, Blaze Tucker, 4 months. She is also a stepmom to Todd Tucker’s daughter, Kaela Tucker.

“I just want them to be hard workers and also have their own goals,” Burruss said to the magazine. “I don’t want them to rest on the fact that their mom is successful. I want them to want their own success and I want to support them in that and push them to be the best they can be.”

Burruss also said that she hopes her children will know the importance of having family members by their side. She said that, ultimately, they will “always be there” over other people that may come to their lives.

Bravo reports that also Burruss’ eldest daughter is already on her way to achieving her own goals and speaking up for things she believes in. Riley spoke on the youth panel for Georgia Campaign For Adolescent Power and Potential (GCAPP) and spoke alongside other teens who focus on social justice issues. The reality show child also has plans to pursue a law degree and spent the summer of 2018 at Stanford University in California for the Envision Law and Trial program. The program lets talented high school students explore the legal field. She also interned at a law firm in New York City this past summer.

Riley isn’t the only one of her children that Burruss thinks has a bright future ahead of her. The “Who Can I Run To?” singer also gushed about her baby Blaze and how much progress she has made since she and Tucker revealed her to the world back in November 2019. The tot has been a fan-favorite on Burruss’ Instagram page, and also has her own page, which currently has 144,000 followers. She decided to use a surrogate for her third child and has said that her baby girl is “gorgeous.”

“I can’t wait to see what the future holds for her. I feel like Blaze is gonna have a little spunky attitude. I can’t wait to see,” Burruss said. “Every day, she’s growing and just getting a little more me.”