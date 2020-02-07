Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Spreads Her Legs In Sultry Triple Instagram Update

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd is sharing more photos from her lavish stay at the grandiose West Hollywood EDITION hotel in California, and fans can’t get enough of her tantalizing snaps. The Dutch beauty showed off her rebel side in a gripping collection of snaps shared to Instagram on Thursday, and thrilled followers with an edgy look that beautifully flattered her statuesque, Amazonian figure, playing up all of her best assets.

The steamy update, which comprised of three sun-kissed photos, saw the gorgeous supermodel posing casually on a posh-looking balcony, one complete with massive windows overlooking the city line. The blond bombshell put on a leggy display as she sat on a white cushioned armchair, soaking up the sun with an iced drink in hand. The 24-year-old hottie had her legs spread open, dangling one thigh over the arm rest of her chair. The stunner wore black faux leather pants that swathed her endless pins in a glossy embrace, highlighting everything from her trim thighs to her supple knees and slender calves.

Romee teamed up the trendy pants with a stylish biker jacket in a matching black color. The sleek garment sported metallic stapled details on the collar, as well as shiny zippers along the sleeve and across the chest. Underneath the fashionable outerwear, she donned a solid white t-shirt — and wore the leather jacket open to show off the tee. Her black-and-white outfit was complete with aptly chosen accessories, which consisted of black army boots and an elegant white purse that she held on her lap. The handbag was a ruched hobo-style design that added a touch of sophistication to her otherwise casual look. She further accessorized with a fabulous pair of brown ombre sunglasses, ones sporting eye-catching leopard-print frames.

The first photo shared with fans was a close-up pic that offered a detailed look at Romee’s swanky outfit. The pic captured her from the knee up and revealed subtle details, such as the model’s chic pastel-pink manicure, which matched her glossy pink lipstick. Also visible in the shot were her sparkling silver ring and the shiny leather insert that decorated her inner seam of her pants. Romee faced the camera with a smoldering look on her face. She leaned one elbow on the arm rest of her chair, raising up her hand to her chiseled chin. Her other arm rested on her thigh as she clasped the refreshing drink in her hand.

Her golden locks were styled with a mid-part and framed her face as they fell over her shoulders in a cascade of loose curls. The subsequent two photos came with a change of hairstyle, as the model pulled up her tresses into a messy bun that exposed her chunky silver hoop earrings. A swipe to the next slide showed Romee looking into the distance as she absent-mindedly stirred her drink with a straw. The final snap saw her striking a similar pose, except this time she was looking at the camera with slightly parted lips and her head softly tilted to the side.

The triple update was very well received by Romee’s fans, racking up more than 176,000 likes and close to 480 comments.

“I love you soo much! I always watch your YouTube videos and always get inspired,” wrote one of her ardent fans.

“You’re my model inspiration,” agreed another one of Romee’s devotees, adding a black heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her attire.

Fans fell in love with the edgy look, and took to the comments section to ask all sorts of questions about the provenience of her outfit, curious to know the brand of her leather jacket and stylish accessories.

“Where are these sunglasses from?!?!? I need them!!” penned an overly enthused Instagrammer.

“You look so amazing as always Ro!! Your Romeeners are always with you,” gushed a fourth follower, ending with a trio of flattering emoji.