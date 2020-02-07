Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin And Wife Maryse Reveal If They Want More Kids

WWE star Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife, Maryse, have two beautiful daughters at home. At one time, the couple wanted to have many kids, but with two kids under the age of 2-years-old at home, it sounds like the couple may be rethinking things! Talking to Us Weekly, both The Miz and Maryse opened up about their thoughts on having more kids in the future.

The 39-year-old WWE Superstar admitted that having two kids is “a whole new level of parenthood.” The Miz explained that time is a challenge because once you need to have a certain amount of time to spend with each kid.

“If you go with so many kids, how much time do you really have to show the love and support that you feel they need to be successful in whatever they want to do?” the wrestling star said.

Of course, the couple aren’t ruling out the possibility of more kids in the future, The Miz adding, “We’ll see in time.”

Maryse gave birth to the couples oldest daughter, Monroe, in March 2018. The next year, they welcomed their daughter Madison who is now 4-months-old.

The mom-of-two admitted, “I feel like I’ve been pregnant for two years.”

According to the proud parents, their two daughters are “very different” from one another. Maryse explained that their youngest daughter likes to be held “at all times” and that when you are holding her that you can’t sit down. She added that Madison is “the boss.” Monroe, on the other hand, is “easy,” but makes The Miz “so tired.”

The proud dad joked, “I’m a WWE superstar. I’ve won championships upon championships. I won more championships in the last decade than any other superstar. And the person that gets me the most is Madison, my 4-month-old baby. Very powerful. She’s gonna be president. She can do whatever she wants!” adding that she could be the “first woman president.”

Although The Miz and Maryse may be tired from taking care of their two little ones, the couple love their daughters. The Miz admitted that they actually have a pretty good schedule going. The Miz says he is usually awake during the night so Maryse sleeps while he tends to the girls. When Maryse wakes up, The Miz sleeps.

Last year, The 39-year-old wrestler opened up about fatherhood, admitting that becoming a father “changed everything.” He explained that when he wasn’t with his girls, he was thinking about them and that he always missed them.